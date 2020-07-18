John W. Hill, founding dean of University of Maryland’s School of Architecture, dies

“The thing about being a dean is that it’s a no-win job,” he said. “No one walks into your office to tell you what a good job you’ve done. If they cross that threshold to your office, it’s to tell you that this fire needs to be put out or to unload on you all of their problems. But John was extremely good at coping with these kinds of mini-crises and inevitable problems that come up related to students and faculty and so forth. He was very steady at the helm, and he was always very diplomatic.”