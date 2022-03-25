John L. ‘Jack’ Harvey, a retired lawyer who later worked as a teaching assistant in Baltimore City Public Schools, dies

John L. “Jack” Harvey, a retired product liability lawyer who later fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming an educator, died of Lewy body dementia March 17 at his longtime Ruxton home. He was 71.

“Jack was a sure-footed vessel of rectitude and great fun,” said Walter Dandy of Vail, Colorado, who had been Mr. Harvey’s classmate at Gilman School and Harvard University.

Advertisement

“We explored the world together for a precious 65 years. He maintained an example of concentration, tolerance and loyalty,” Mr. Dandy said. “The world changed, but not Jack. That friendship was a central privilege of my life. I am gratified by the confidence that each of his four children were beneficiaries of his focus and steadfast love, so that it will survive.”

John Locke Harvey, son of Frederick Barton Harvey Jr., former CEO of Alex. Brown & Sons, and his wife, Grace Walker Locke Harvey, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Homeland and later Ruxton.

Advertisement

He attended Calvert School and graduated in 1969 from Gilman School, where he played varsity football, baseball and wrestled, and was three-time class president. He was voted a McCormick’s Unsung Hero Award for Maryland in football.

Mr. Harvey was also awarded the Morehead Scholarship “for leaders demonstrating an ability to influence, energize, and inspire others,” and a full scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but instead enrolled at Harvard, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 1973.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 44 Madeleine Albright Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. Secretary of State died of cancer at the age of 84, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP)

He then served as an aide to U.S. Sen. Lowell Weicker of Connecticut, who he advised as a member of the Senate Select Committee on Presidential Campaign Activities. The committee investigated the 1972 Watergate break-in, which resulted in the resignation two years later of President Richard Nixon.

“I was saddened to learn of Jack’s death,” Mr. Weicker, who later served as Connecticut’s governor, wrote in an email. “I remember him well as an earnest and well-prepared young lawyer on my legislative staff. I am not at all surprised that he had a long and successful legal career. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

After leaving Washington, Mr. Harvey earned a degree in 1978 from the University of Virginia Law School where he specialized in civil litigation, and began his nearly three-decade legal career at Bracewell Patterson in Houston before joining Venable LLC in 1981. In 1985, he joined the Annapolis law firm of Wharton Levin Ehrmentraut & Klein, where he focused his practice on product liability cases.

“Jack joined our litigation boutique in 1985 and was our friend and partner for 22 years,” wrote Michael T. Wharton, a founder and partner of Wharton Levin Ehrmentraut & Klein, in a text message.

“He represented major international manufacturers in serious product liability cases. He brought to every case not only his first rate legal mind, but also his gentle humanity, his empathy and his practical problem solving abilities. In a room full of hot heads, Jack always kept his cool. We will miss him very much,” Mr. Wharton wrote.

D. Lee Rutland was also a partner and colleague at the Annapolis law firm.

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Emmett C. Burns, Jr. The Rev. Dr. Emmett C. Burns Jr., was a former Maryland delegate and civil rights leader. (Sun photo by Barbara Haddock Taylor)

“My recollection of Jack was that he was always a total class act,” Mr. Rutland said in a telephone interview. “He was a great partner and no matter how serious the litigation, he was always levelheaded. It was just wonderful having him as a partner.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Retiring in 2007, he enrolled at Loyola University Maryland, where he pursued a master’s degree in teaching, realizing a lifetime dream of becoming an educator. He was a teaching assistant at Loch Raven High School and Lansdowne High School for several years before retiring for a second time in 2011.

Close friends and family recalled Mr. Harvey’s “sly wit, intellect, integrity, kindness and care for others,” as well as his “big heart, dedication to his four daughters and love of sports and nature.”

“Jack was such a joy to everyone who knew him,” said his brother, F. Barton Harvey III of Roland Park. “He was a high achiever but with a grace that belied his ambition and ability, and he turned all his attention to his four daughters in later years.”

[ Sona Karakashian Johnston, retired Baltimore Museum of Art senior curator, dies ]

Civic-minded and philanthropic, Mr. Harvey served on the Maryland Board of the Nature Conservancy, and on the boards of Calvert School, Jemicy School and St. Paul’s School for Girls.

“He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed being out in nature,” said a daughter, Cassie Harvey of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

He attended the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton and the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, at 5603 N. Charles St., where a celebration-of-life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to his brother and daughter, Mr. Harvey is survived by three other daughters, Isabel Harvey of Baltimore, Gillian Harvey of Washington and Georgia Harvey of New York City; two sisters, Grace Harvey and Rose Harvey, both of New York City; and two grandchildren. His marriage to the former Locke Wilkinson ended in divorce.