John D. Gearhart, pioneering Hopkins and University of Maryland stem cell scientist, dies

He was born in Homer City, Pennsylvania His father, Robert Fulton Gearhart, a coal miner, died when he was a child. He was raised by his mother, Pauline Brillhart Gearhart Angelo, and her husband, George Angelo. He and a brother were sent to Gerard College in Philadelphia, whose students included many orphans. He grew up on a farm and became curious about horticulture and later about botany. His interests included the pigmentation of flower petals and the genetics of lilacs. Family members said he was fascinated by the flora of the Allegheny Mountain region.