John Harry Filbert III, horse owner who won the Maryland Hunt Cup and sold residential real estate, dies

John Harry Filbert III, who sold residential real estate and was the owner of the 1998 Maryland Hunt Cup winner, died of an apparent heart attack in his sleep Friday at his Monkton home. He was 78.

Born in Baltimore and raised on Malvern Avenue in Ruxton, he was the son of John Harry Filbert Jr. and his wife, Florence White. He was the grandson of John H. Filbert and his wife, Martha V. Filbert, the namesake for Mrs. Filbert's Margarine, his family’s business in Southwest Baltimore.

He was a McDonogh School graduate and attended Rollins College.

He joined his family’s margarine business and was regional sales manager until 1972 when Mrs. Filbert’s was sold to Central Soya.

Mr. Filbert then moved to Ocean City and opened a real estate sales business. He also developed a community, Deer Pointe.

Baltimore Sun Photo 1977

In the 1980s he moved to Monkton and bought Golden Quarters Farm. He sold residential real estate with the old Hill & Co. and later O’Conor, Mooney and Fitzgerald.

A racing enthusiast, Mr. Filbert co-owned Florida Law with a partner, Francis Knott. The horse, ridden by jockey Joe Gillet and trained by Tom Voss, captured the 1998 Maryland Hunt Cup. Florida Law had competed in the race on five previous occasions before winning. Mr. Filbert also owned another steeplechaser, Iron Fist.

He was a member of the Manor Conservancy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. James Episcopal Church, 3100 Monkton Road, where he was a communicant.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Dorian Ingram, who also works in real estate sales; a daughter, Charlotte F. Caldwell of Spartanburg, S.C.; three sons, John H. Filbert IV of Savannah, Ga., Erskine I. Filbert of Monkton and Timbrooke F. Filbert of New York City; and two grandchildren.

