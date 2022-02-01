John L. Davis Sr., who worked in commercial and residential real estate for decades and was active in civic affairs, dies

John L. Davis Sr., who worked in commercial and residential real estate for decades and who had been active in civic affairs, died of complications of Parkinson’s disease Jan. 23 at Brightview Towson Senior Assisted Living. The former longtime Lutherville resident was 91.
John Lathrop Davis Sr., son of Hamilton C. Davis, president of F.A. Davis & Sons, a tobacco and sundries distribution company, and his wife, Georgia Lathrop Dove Davis, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on 40th Street in the Hampden-Roland Park area.
After graduating in 1949 from Friends School, he began his college studies at the University of Virginia, and in 1951, enlisted in the Army and served with the infantry in Korea where he was wounded with shrapnel and awarded the Purple Heart.
After leaving the Army with the rank of private, Mr. Davis launched into a commercial and residential real estate career. From 1965 until leaving in 1979, he worked in land acquisition for Charles Center-Inner Harbor Management, then took a position with his brother’s firm in Brooklandville, Herbert Davis Associates Inc. in the restored Rockland Mill on Falls Road.
He subsequently worked for W.C. Pinkard Inc. before joining the Johns Hopkins University’s real estate division in 1991. He retired in 2003.
In the late 1970s, the cast iron-fronted Robins Paper Co. building in the 300 block of W. Pratt St., a historic structure that was built in 1871 as an office and warehouse for the William H. Wilkens Brush Co., and was acquired by the paper company in 1940, was threatened by the expansion of the nearby Holiday Inn.
Mr. Davis played a role in the preservation of the building, which underwent a $10 million restoration and was renamed the Marsh and McLennan Building, and was eventually placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Baltimore was in the 19th century the center of cast iron manufacturing, said Johns Hopkins, executive director of Baltimore Heritage, as well as construction. The city had at one time 200 such structures, and today they number around 20.
“Saving the Wilkens-Robins Building was a tremendous contribution and showed that old buildings could have new uses and played a historic role in downtown preservation,” Mr. Hopkins said. “And John was part of a group that saw that reuse was possible.”
“He understood the importance of preservation,” said a daughter, Jenny Hope, of Cedarcroft, who is the executive director of Historic East Baltimore Community Action Coalition. “He was very civic-minded.”
Mr. Davis was an early supporter of the City Fair, which was held in the pre-Harbor Place Inner Harbor. He and his wife, the former Elizabeth Mitchell Watson, who did marketing for the Rouse Co. and was a floral designer, were involved with Operation Sail, which began bringing the tall ships to the city in the 1970s.
He was a member of the Operation Sail group from 1976 to 1990. His duties often involved working with naval attaches and persuading them to send their tall ships to Baltimore.
“Once they were here and could see that we were serious and that they could be guaranteed a good time here, it was pretty easy to get them to come,” he told The Sun in a 2000 interview.
For a decade, he served as treasurer of the Friends of Olmsted Parks, and in the early 2000s, became involved in the construction of the Our Playground at Stadium Place, which rose on the old Memorial Stadium site in 2005.
Debra Evans, president of The Friends of Our Playground at Stadium Place, was involved with the program and playground from its inception and later was its director.
“Leathers & Co. from Ithaca, New York, went to several nearby schools and talked to the kids and got their ideas [about] what they wanted, like sliding boards, swings and even a boat,” Ms. Evans said. “We had 4,000 volunteers from all walks of life and color who worked together building the playground in nine days.”
According to the company’s website, “Leathers and Associates custom-design outdoor play spaces that are a reflection of children’s imaginations, that are custom-designed by site-built volunteers.”
“John was a volunteer who signed up for a shift and he volunteered every day of the nine days of the build,” Ms. Evans said. “He took one place and claimed it as his own. One thing he took on was hanging metal pipes so when they were hit they made beautiful sounds, like a wind chime. He came every day, signed in and then went to his spot. You always knew where to find him.”
Ms. Evans added: “He also came to the rescue of rebuilding the picnic tables that were in bad shape from unskilled but happy-to-help volunteers, and also volunteered to be one of our captains.”
Mr. Davis’ work ethic earned him the title “Iron Man.”
“He loved the playground and he gave and gave and gave,” Ms. Evans added.
Mr. Davis enjoyed sailing aboard the original Pride of Baltimore through the Panama Canal and hosting pig roasts in the front yard of his home, family members said. He was also an inveterate Orioles and Ravens fan.
He was also an active member and longtime trustee at University Baptist Church at 3601 N. Charles St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 19.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Davis is survived by three sons, John L. Davis Jr. of Parkville, Tucker A. Davis of Lutherville and Guy A. Davis of Richmond, Virginia; another daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Fraker of Stoneleigh; a sister, Susanne Emory of Towson; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.