Baltimore native John A. ‘Buzz’ Chriest, AT&T engineer and historical reenactor, dies

John A. “Buzz” Chriest Jr., a retired American Telephone & Telegraph cable engineer and Boy Scout leader who was an expert on the 1814 Battle of North Point and founder of the annual Defenders’ Day Celebration, died April 1 of heart failure at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The longtime Dundalk resident was 84.

Advertisement

“Buzz was an icon and a catalyst who knew the Battle of North Point like the back of his hand,” said Paul M. Blitz, a local historian and friend of 45 years.

“He was an engaging conversationalist who was like the Energizer Bunny. He could talk a long time because he knew his facts, history, and the history of Baltimore, and the Defenders’ Day celebration will live on as his legacy.”

Advertisement

John A. “Buzz” Chriest Jr., far right, portrays Brigadier General John Stricker in the re-enactment of the Battle of North Point. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Amanda K. Nebel, who is a co-chair of the Defenders’ Day celebration, worked closely with Mr. Chriest for 16 years.

“He had an appreciation for local history and the way it could bring the community together,” Ms. Nebel said. “He was a pillar of the historical and scouting communities, and he had a love for people and loved sharing his knowledge.”

Gordon D. Leary, an Eagle Scout and a Boy Scouts of America territory leader, has been a friend of Mr. Chriest’s for 37 years.

“He always had a story to tell or a funny joke,” Mr. Leary said. “He was always giving to others and would bend over backward to do the work that needed to be done.”

John Allen Chriest, son of John Chriest, a printer, and Madeline Chriest, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Highlandtown and Canton, before moving in 1957 to Dundalk.

After graduating in 1957 from Patterson High School, he went to work at AT&T subsidiary Western Electric’s Point Breeze as a materials handler and draftsman.

During the evenings he studied at the Johns Hopkins University and was promoted to associate engineer at Western Electric, where he worked until retiring in 1987.

Mr. Chriest became a communicant of St. Rita Roman Catholic Church in Dundalk in 1961 and, eight years later, began volunteering with his son’s Cub Scout troop at the church before becoming leader of its Boy Scout Troop 483.

Advertisement

John A. “Buzz” Chriest Jr., far right, portrays Brigadier General John Stricker of the 3rd Brigade of the Baltimore Militia. Behind him are the Fort McHenry Fife & Drum & Guard-NPS, followed by the Aisquith Sharpshooters (wearing green); and the Baltimore United Volunteers (red plumes in hats). (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

The day Mr. Chriest retired from AT&T, he was recruited by Bob Staab, a Dundalk resident, who was then-director of the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks, to work as a park ranger and naturalist at Fort Howard, Oregon Ridge and Black Marsh parks, leading nature hikes, canoe trips and teaching a rope course.

Interested in the Battle of North Point that took place during the War of 1812, Mr. Chriest developed the Defenders Trail book that described the history of the battle with site markers, maps and troop movements in 1976.

“He worked tirelessly to have the Defenders’ Trail recognized by the National Boy Scouts of America as a National Historic Trails Award,” Mr. Blitz wrote in an email profile of Mr. Chriest.

In the late 1970s, he founded the Defenders’ Day celebration at Fort Howard Park in Edgemere, that marked the Sept. 12, 1814 battle.

“This was a major undertaking for just one man,” said Jennifer Egan, Defenders’ Day co-chair and an associate adviser to BSA’s Venture Crew 314, in a telephone interview.

The celebration commemorates when the Maryland militia, some 2,600 strong, led by Gen. John S. Stricker, and made up of farmers, tradesmen and merchants, managed to repulse the 5,000 British troops that had landed at North Point and were intent on occupying Baltimore.

Advertisement

[ Dennis Reid Hand, owner of Baltimore printing businesses, dies ]

The invaders boldly marched along a trail that led them from Sparrows Point, Dundalk, Edgemere and Eastpoint.

“It starts at North Point and goes all the way to Patterson Park. It’s a 20 mile walk that follows the British invasion route to Baltimore,” said Gordon D. Leary, an Eagle Scout and BSA territory leader, who has known Mr. Chriest 37 years.

After breakfast at a farm house, its reluctant host inquired of the British general should he expect him for dinner, and as he mounted his horse, Gen. Ross boldly pronounced — “I shall eat in Baltimore tonight — or hell” — and moments later was mortally wounded by two teenage snipers, Daniel Wells and Henry McComas, who were hidden in a tree.

“The Battle of North Point is the most important thing that has ever happened in Dundalk,” he explained in a 2016 interview with The Dundalk Eagle. “We were occupied by a foreign government for three days.”

After stepping down as scoutmaster of Troop 483, he remained in scouting as an adviser to its coed Explorer program, known as Venture Crew 314 and whose focus is the Battle of North Point.

Venture Crew 314 formed Aisquith’s Sharpshooters, reenactors, that for years has portrayed the War of 1812 rifle company and toured the country and Canada.

Advertisement

Mr. Chriest and the Explorers made their own period costumes and purchased period weapons

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

In 1986, Mr. Chriest began portraying Gen. Stricker, a role he continued playing until recent years. His repertoire also included Maj. Gen. George Armistead, who commanded Fort McHenry during the British bombardment.

“There comes a moment in every re-enactor’s life when he’s out on the field and under fire and you realize, ‘This is what it must have been like,’” he told Dundalk newspaper. “And you just stop and a little switch goes off.”

“Buzz was an amazing role model. I looked up to him as an historian and a leader,” said Ms. Nebel, who is also an adviser to Venture Crew 314 and a reenactor who plays a lieutenant in Aisquith’s Sharpshooters. “He had so much knowledge and took me under his wings and showed me the ropes.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Charles Grayson Gilbert was 5 years old when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and became a miracle survivor and the subject of an acclaimed Baltimore Sun photograph. (Baltimore Sun photo by Jed Kirschbaum)

“He saw an opportunity to enrich the community and surrounding areas by educating the general public on the War of 1812,” Ms. Egan wrote in an email. “He imagined it, his Boy Scout troop built it, and he recruited other innovators and he executed a celebration that is still active more than 40 years later.”

In 2016 and in recognition for his efforts, Mr. Chriest was named Dundalk Humanitarian of the Year by the Dundalk Optimist Club.

Advertisement

He was an active communicant and Eucharistic minister at St. Rita Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial was offered April 12.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Jean C. Swieczkowski, a Dundalk Eagle worker; three sons, John A. Chriest of Baltimore, Gerard C. Chriest of Dundalk and Timothy Chriest of Ocean Pines; a daughter, Mary Chriest Jones of Dundalk; a half-brother, Fritz Froehlich of Dundalk; and two grandchildren.