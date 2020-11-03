xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
John P. Bartolomeo, former MTA supervisor, dies

Frederick N. Rasmussen
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 03, 2020 5:13 PM
John P. Bartolomeo, a retired transit administration supervisor who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, was also remembered as an accomplished runner, golfer and champion pickleball player.
John P. Bartolomeo, a retired Mass Transit Administration supervisor who worked on both the subway and light rail, died Oct. 18 of undetermined causes at his Timonium home. He was 84.

John Patrick Bartolomeo, son of Albert Bartolomeo, a salesman, and his wife, Loretta McNamara Bartolomeo, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Hamilton. He attended St. Dominic’s Parochial School and was a 1954 graduate of Polytechnic Institute.

After serving in the Coast Guard, Mr. Bartolomeo became an accounting clerk at Bethlehem steel Corp.'s Sparrows Point plant, and while working there, met and fell in love with the former Loretta Ann Herbst, who was a member of the company’s secretarial pool. They married in 1962.

After completing coursework in business administration at what is now Loyola University Maryland, he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Mr. Bartolomeo worked in sales and personnel work before joining the Mass Transit Administration - now called Maryland Transit Administration - in 1978, and was assigned as a supervisor to the project that had started construction two years earlier and opened in 1983. He was a member of a team that was charged with mapping and scheduling the daily operation of the system.

In 1992, Mr. Bartolomeo’s experience was called into play with the construction of the light rail line, where he was asked to help solve the challenges brought by light rail cars and automobiles sharing city streets. He retired in 2001.

He became a long-distance runner in the 1980s with his son and completed five marathons. A particular favorite race was the annual morning after Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5 K in Westminster.

Mr. Bartolomeo took up golf later in life but managed to earn the best score of 86 at Longview Golf Course in 1981, and also achieved a hole-in-one several years later. He also became a pickleball player and won the Maryland State Pickleball Championship in 2019 for doubles in his age group.

Mr. Bartolomeo also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s soccer, basketball, swimming, cross country and Boy Scout events He and his wife were world travelers but loved Maryland’s Eastern Shore, family members said.

Because of the pandemic, services are private.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his son, James Bartolomeo of Dunedin, Florida; a daughter, Kimberley “Kim” Vantran of Parkton; two brothers, Albert Bartolomeo of Parkville, and Tom Bartolomeo of The Villages, Florida; a sister, Mary Oppelt of Louisville, Kentucky; and six grandsons.

