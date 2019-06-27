Joanna M. Ganson, homemaker, dies

Joanna M. Ganson, a homemaker and traveler, died June 18 from cirrhosis at Union Memorial Hospital of Cecil County in Elkton. The Perry Hall resident was 57.

The former Joanna Marie Trunka, the daughter of Richard Trunka and his late wife, Joyce Stone Trunka, was born and raised in Joppatowne.

After graduating in 1979 from Joppatowne High School, she worked as a bartender in nightclubs until her marriage in 1986 to Bradley L. “Brad” Ganson, who was a WBAL-TV producer and later a WMAR-TV on-air anchor. He died in 2018.

Ms. Ganson enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City and listening to popular music from the 1970s and 1980s, according to a son, Evan Sikalis of Middle River. She was also a world traveler.

Services are private.

In addition to her son, she is survived by another son, Elliot Ganson of Abingdon; her father, of Perry Hall; two stepsons. Alexander Ganson of Westminster and Leslie Ganson of Atlanta; a sister, Janice Kendall of Clarksville; four grandchildren; and significant other, George “Doc” Ryder of North East.

