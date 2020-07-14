Joan K. Feeley, administrative assistant, dies

Joan K, Feeley, a retired administrative assistant who enjoyed a variety of hobbies, died July 8 in her sleep at the Mercy Ridge Retirement Community in Timonium where she had lived for the past 15 years. The former longtime Lutherville resident was 91.
The former Joan Kathryn Lorber, daughter of Charles Lorber, a Westinghouse Electric Corp. accountant, and his wife, Margaret Lorber, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Northwood.
She was a 1947 graduate of Mount St. Agnes High School in Mount Washington and studied fashion at the Maryland Institute College of Art.
After her first marriage ended, Mrs. Feeley single-handedly raised her nine children while working as an administrative assistant for 31 years for the executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Sheppard Pratt Hospital. She retired in 1996.
In 1997, she married Paul J. Feeley, an attorney, and spent their honeymoon sailing aboard the RMS Queen Elizabeth 2. He died in 2012.
In addition to travel, Mrs. Feeley enjoyed parties, playing bridge, sewing, decorating, working in her garden and painting.
One of her favorite sayings, when surrounded by her large family, was “My cup runneth over,” said a daughter, Kelly Menzel of Lutherville.
Mrs. Feeley was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cockeysville.
She donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board, so there will be no funeral service or interment at this time, family members said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans for a celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete.
In addition to Ms. Menzel, she is survived by her four sons, Tom Fowler and Chip Fowler, both of Bel Air, Dan Fowler of Philadelphia and Tim Fowler of Phoneix, Arizona; four other daughters, Janine Rodgers of Lutherville, Kathie Ladd and Michelle Morrison, both of Greenville, South Carolina, and Janice Legin of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; three stepsons, Kevin Feeley of Finksburg, Dennis Feeley of Fullerton and Paul Feeley Jr. of Bethany Beach, Delaware; three stepdaughters, Tresa Hanna of Towson, Elise Drewes of Elkridge and Mary Pat Casella of Parkville; 25 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.