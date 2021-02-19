Jimmy Jones, Baltimore club musician known for ‘Watch Out for the Big Girl,’ dies

Jimmy Jones, a club musician known for his 1993 hit “Watch Out for the Big Girl,” was an in-demand nightclub master of ceremonies who called out members of his audience by their names and neighborhoods during a long career as a popular Baltimore entertainment figure.
He died of kidney failure Tuesday at Good Samaritan Hospital at age 50.
One of Baltimore’s best-known best known Black musician-entertainers, Jones had been a fixture at local clubs Odell’s, Fantasy, Paradox and Indigo.
“At the time, he was one of the main masters of ceremonies — the guy on the mic, doing shout-outs and hyping the crowd,” said Grant Burley III, who is known as DJ BooMan. “He had a really good voice. He was the guy who got the crowd excited.”
Mr. Jones released much of his material on Unruly Records, a Baltimore label.
“Everybody in the clubs loved him. There were only a handful of people who what he did so effectively. He had a good, strong voice and he connected with people,” Mr. Burley said.
Born in Baltimore, Mr. Jones was the son of James Earl Jones and Carolyn Fulton and was raised by Alvin Polk Sr.
He grew up in the Park Heights neighborhood and later lived in the Chinquapin Parkway area of Northeast Baltimore. He attended Hilton Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School and was a Northern High School graduate. He attended Morgan State University.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Laceyia Pryor; two sons, DeShawn Givens and Jawan Jones; two daughters, Chastity Pryor and Deanna Jones; a brother, Darent Polk; four sisters, Shontelle Jones, Camille Polk, Alvana Williams and Antree Edwards, all of Baltimore; and a grandson, Zaire Pryor.
Family members said he was a “lovable personality” and helped raise his seven nephews, Shon Wright, Brian Williams, Cameron Burden, Jaxon Polk, Kyron Wright, Jaren Polk and Corsley Edwards III, and a niece, Keira Holmes.
Plans for a funeral at the Joseph Brown Funeral Home are pending. The family has established a Go Fund Me page to assist with expenses.