Jim Russ, beloved Baltimore radio traffic reporter, dies

Jim Russ, the well-known traffic reporter for WBAL News Radio, died Wednesday morning of a heart attack. He would have turned 58 on Thursday.
“No one loved the art of reporting traffic more than Jim,” said Cary Pahigian, president and general manager of WBAL News Radio. “He’s considered the dean of traffic reporters.”
Pahigian said WBAL received word from Russ’ family Wednesday morning, calling the news devastating. His colleagues considered him an “A+ professional, and a wonderful and kind friend,” Pahigian said. His death hasn’t yet sunk in, he noted.
Russ, a Baltimore native, graduated from Loyola Blakefield in 1981. He then went on to Towson University, where he earned a degree in mass communication/media studies in 1985, according to his LinkedIn profile.
His radio career spanned 35 years, with traffic reporting jobs at WTOP News Radio in Washington, D.C. and Metro Networks. He returned to his hometown radio station in 2011 as a morning traffic anchor.
“He really was a first-class journalist,” Pahigian said. “Every traffic report, he did to the highest level. ... This was a type of person who knew what was happening traffic-wise, whether it was on duty or off.”
Pahigian said Russ “defined the category of traffic reporting in Baltimore.” Russ would masterfully coordinate social media feeds, scanners, cameras and phone calls to present an organized traffic story, Pahigian said.
“He had tentacles,” Pahigian said. “It was like he was conducting a symphony.”
Condolences poured out from colleagues, friends and listeners on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
“Jim Russ was a name you knew and a voice you most certainly heard on the airways throughout DC, MD and VA for many, many years,” Trenice Bishop, a traffic anchor for Fox43 in York, Pennsylvania, tweeted. “My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. According to WBAL, Russ is survived by his daughter, Molly; his sister Cathy and her husband Jim Hergenroder; and his brother Tom and his partner Alice Young.
