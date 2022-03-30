Jevne Diaz, an organizer, labor educator and director of the Service Employees International Union’s BOLD Center, dies

Jevne Diaz, an organizer, labor educator and director of the Service Employees International Union’s BOLD Center, where she had worked for three decades, died of bone cancer March 1 at her Lauraville home. She was 67.

“Jevne will be remembered for her lust for life, her critical intelligence, her laugh, her sharp sense of humor and her pensive ‘hmmm’ before brilliantly responding to co-workers in meetings,” wrote SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry in a statement to members that announced Ms. Diaz’s death.

Debbie Schneider, former director of organizational leadership at SEIU, had been Ms. Diaz’s boss as well as a longtime friend.

“I may have been her boss, but we were more like comrades,” Ms. Schneider said. “We’d worked together in our last jobs, and we both had had long careers in workers’ organizations. She brought a wealth of experience and insight and was one of the most brilliant organizational thinkers I’ve ever known. We worked well together, and she brought a keen intelligence and lots of experience to our work.”

Jevne Dias, daughter of Albert Diaz, founder and CEO of AJ Seminars, and Karen Bloomholm Diaz, a member of the Kennedy Center support staff, was born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and later moved with her family to Rockville, where she graduated in 1973 from Charles W. Woodward High School.

As a student at Friends World College, now LIU Global, in Brooklyn, New York, which is modeled after a co-op type program with an international focus, Ms. Diaz studied abroad in Guatemala, Kenya and London through the Friends World College program.

“Our parents were Democrats, and I think as she grew up and exposed herself to the world, she made a choice along the way to help those who needed help,” said a brother, Tim Diaz of Washington. “While her friends were going to other universities and colleges, she purposely chose Friends World College, and that alone says why she wanted to work with the less-fortunate and -represented.”

After she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1977 in adult education and social change, she started her community and labor organizing career when she was hired in 1978 by Carolina Action/ACORN in Greensboro, North Carolina. There, she met and fell in love with Peter Daniel French, who was also working for Carolina Action as an organizer. They married in 1983.

Ms. Diaz moved to Atlanta in 1983 when she was hired by Cindia, as the Atlanta chapter organizer of 9to5, National Association for Working Women, while her husband worked as an organizer with United Electrical Workers.

In 1987, Ms. Diaz took a job in Washington with the SEIU, which represents 2 million workers, as an organizer, labor educator and director, first living in Govans before settling in Lauraville. She later became director of the union’s BOLD Center in Washington for organizational change and leadership development.

After obtaining a master’s degree in 2010 in organizational development from American University/National Labor College, she ”led an internal organizational change program in SEIU,” wrote Ms. Henry.

”She developed an intensive leadership development program for high-level leaders, equity and inclusion and anti-racism initiatives and programs for team development, executive coaching, supervisor development and strategic planning,” Ms. Henry wrote.

“Her legacy to SEIU and our locals includes our BOLD/Rockwood Institute program, our use of POPs and prioritizing grids, to cite a few examples. I too have been more prepared to lead because of her counsel,” she wrote.

“Jevne ran the BOLD Center (Building Organizations and Leadership Development), which she built from the ground up, and I don’t think there is anything like it elsewhere in the country,” Ms. Schneider said. “She had a good sense of humor and was tough, honest yet diplomatic and humble. She had an incredible mix of qualities, and the two top things were that she was intelligent and committed.”

She added: “She brought a really sophisticated type of leadership ideas, which isn’t always traditional in union life. She built teams, understood the value of labor and was resolved to keep doing them and making them work. She knew how to run an efficient organization and was the key person in making them happen.”

Even though Ms. Diaz had retired as director of the BOLD Center in 2017, she continued providing pro-bono coaching for leaders in nonprofit organizations and working as a volunteer in political campaigns. She also had served on the board of the Lauraville Improvement Association, was a volunteer ESL teacher and was an active protester at rallies.

Ms. Diaz and her husband were world travelers, and she also enjoyed gardening and had been an active 30-year member of her book club.

A memorial service will be held April 9 at 3 p.m. at Camp Puh’tok in the Pines, 17433 Big Falls Road in Monkton.

In addition to her husband, who retired from City Neighbors Charter School, where he taught reading and writing, and her brother, Ms. Diaz is survived by two daughters, Moira Diaz-French of Atlanta and Lucia Diaz-French of St. Paul, Minnesota; and another brother, Peter Diaz of Bethesda.