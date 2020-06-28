Jerome J. Coller, internist and physician’s physician, dies

“I call them almost gentlemen physicians because they were truly the kinds of individuals that by virtue of their stature and the way they came across, they almost commanded respect without demanding respect,” LifeBridge Health CEO and former Sinai Hospital President Neil Meltzer said, teaming Dr. Coller with Dr. Irvin Pollack, a laser surgery pioneer who died in 2016, and Dr. Gershon Efron, Sinai Hospital’s chief of surgery, who died June 8. “They were just so knowledgeable and so bright and so caring that you couldn’t help but pay attention to them when they spoke. And he was probably one of the last of those.”