Jeff Seidel, veteran Baltimore sports writer, dies

“He began attending sports events with his father at a really young age,” said his son, Zach Seidel. “There was a family story about a game at the old Civic Center [now the Royal Farms Arena.] It was snow and his mother did not want him to travel. But he wanted to see Lew Alcindor Jr. [Kareem Abdul-Jabbar] play. He just really loved sports and there was no question that he would see Alcindor play.”