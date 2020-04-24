Jeanne M. Ten Broeck, former assistant director of nursing in Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Johns Hopkins Hospital, dies

“Routinely in the past, these mothers would never see their babies,” Ms. Ten Broeck told The Evening Sun in a 1981 interview. “We’re finding out that parents want to see their children. When a family has a stillbirth, they are now offered a chance to see the infant immediately in the delivery room or recovery room. Sometimes, they are in such a state, they cry out, ‘No, no, I don’t want to,’ and the baby is kept in the morgue" until the mother is able to confront the loss.