Jeanette A. ‘Jean’ Kuhlman, former coordinator of English language arts for Baltimore County Public Schools, dies

“We were really good friends and I spent more time with Jean as a coordinator, because, like Jean, who went to Western Maryland College, me and my wife who went there were also English majors,” said Robert Y. Dubel, who was superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools for 16 years before retiring in 1992. “She had a great love for literature and reading, and the teachers loved her for spreading her love of literature and reading, and that includes me. She also was a great insister of correct grammar.”