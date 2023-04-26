Jean R. Tubman, owner of Tubman’s Imports and collector of antiques, dies

Jean R. Tubman, the founder and owner of Tubman’s Imports who was a history buff, antiques collector and avid sailor, died of pneumonia March 3 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. The Millington resident was 95.

Jean Rowland Myer, daughter of Thomas J. Myer, a Budd Co. sales executive, and Agnes Rowland Levis, a homemaker, was born in Philadelphia and raised in the city’s Germantown neighborhood and in Paris.

Jean R. Tubman crewed in many Chesapeake Bay, Newport and Bermuda races. (Handout / HANDOUT)

She was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and attended the Germantown Business College and the School of Industrial Commercial and Fashion Art in Philadelphia.

She made her debut at the Assembly, a Philadelphia cotillion, and in 1946 at the Bachelors Cotillon. In 1950, she married Samuel Alexander Tubman IV, and the couple settled in Ruxton.

In 1956, they moved to Centreville, where she established Tubman Imports, which specialized in imported clothing, original art and museum jewelry. She later expanded the business with stores in Ocean City and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mrs. Tubman founded a second business, Tubman Catering, which offered seasonal services in Baltimore County, on the Eastern Shore and in Delaware.

She was president of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of Maryland from 1990 to 1993, where she spearheaded many fundraisers for the organization, which is composed of women whose ancestors arrived in America before 1776. In 2000, she became a Colonial Dames Maryland National Roll of Honor recipient.

An enthusiastic sailor and a member of the Corsica River Yacht Club, Mrs. Tubman crewed in many Chesapeake Bay, Newport and Bermuda races.

A historian and antiques collector, she was a member of the Kent County and Queen Anne historical societies.

Mrs. Tubman was also a member of the Junior League of Baltimore and Philadelphia. Other club memberships included the L’Hirondelle Club of Ruxton, Germantown Cricket Club, Philadelphia Cricket Club and Queen Anne’s County Garden Club.

Since 2007, she lived with her daughter, Dr. Eugenia Rowland Barry “Judy” Tubman, in Millington. Her husband, an Eastern Shore real estate broker and decorated World War II veteran, died in 2015.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. May 13 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church at 508 High St. in Chestertown.

In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Tubman is survived by a son, Samuel Alexander “Sandy” Tubman V of Charlestown, Indiana, and three grandchildren.