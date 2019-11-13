Jean A. “Sandra” Kouwenhoven, a horticulturist who enjoyed collecting exotic plans, died Nov. 3 of pancreatic cancer at the Keswick Multi-Care Center. She was 83.
The former Jean Alexandra Stein, who was known as Sandra, was the daughter of Charles E. Stein Jr., a lawyer, and his wife, Jean R. Stein, a co-owner of the Renneburg Machine Co. She was born in Baltimore and raised in a Midvale Road home in Roland Park, where she lived for the remainder of her life.
Mrs. Kouwenhoven, a 1954 graduate of the Bryn Mawr School, attended Bryn Mawr College for two years and in 1960 earned a bachelor’s degree from New York University.
She was married in 1958 to William G. Kouwenhoven, a management consultant, who died in 1999.
Mrs. Kouwenhoven, who was interested in horticulture, was a 2004 summa cum laude graduate of the Baltimore County Community College Dundalk, from which she earned an associate degree in landscape design.
“She said she enjoyed learning how to drive the backhoe,” said a son, Nicholas W. Kouwenhoven of Roland Park.
She was a sustaining member of the Amateur Gardeners Club and served as its president from 2000 to 2002, and was a longtime member of the Garden Club of America, where she was a member of its horticultural committee and Zone VI representative from 2004 to 2006.
Mrs. Kouwenhoven’s expertise was in propagating and collecting exotic plants, trees and shrubs, which she planted in her garden. For her work, she received the Clarissa Willemsen Horticulture Propagation Award from the Garden Club of America.
“She liked walking the paths in Roland Park and could name all of the plants by their Latin names,” her son said.
In addition to gardening, she was a gourmet cook, an inveterate reader, and a world traveler.
She was a member of the Maryland Historical Society, Walters Art Museum and Colonel Dames of America, where she served on various committees.
Mrs. Kouwenhoven was a member of the Mount Vernon, Gibson Island, Baltimore Country, Elkridge and New York Yacht clubs.
She was a member of Roland Park Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at The Elkridge Club, 6100 N. Charles St., Baltimore.
In addition to her son, she is survived by another son, William B. Kouwenhoven of Berlin, Germany, and three grandchildren.