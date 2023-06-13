Jean F. Hammond, fixture at the Towson Bootery, where she sold shoes for more than half a century, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jean F. Hammond, a fixture at the Towson Bootery, where she made sure the shoe fit for more than 50 years, and who also operated a horse farm with her late husband, died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease Saturday at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. The longtime former Towson resident was 93.

“Jean was a very loyal employee; she came to work every day, and if I was away at a shoe show, she ran the shop,” said Alex J. Rudolph, who now owns and operates the business and is the son of its founder. “She was my father’s right arm and later mine.”

Jean Frances McConnaughy, daughter of George McConnaughy and Marion McConnaughy, both businesspeople, was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and later moved to New York City with her family. After finishing high school, she took a job with a phone company.

In the late 1940s, she moved again with her family to what was then known as Texas in Baltimore County and became a line worker for Valley Cabinet Co.

She married Marion June Ford and settled in Towson, where she held two jobs working at the old Glassips straw factory on Susquehanna Avenue and waitressing at the County Coffee Shop on York Road in Towson. Her marriage later ended in divorce.

One of her frequent customers was R. Richard “Dick” Rudolph, who established the Towson Bootery in 1948, a few doors away from the cafe.

Mr. Rudolph was also known as the “unofficial mayor of Towson,” a political junkie who had covered a storage room wall with pictures of Maryland’s known and not-so-known political figures.

Another feature of the eclectic store was an old-fashioned NCR cash register and a 12-foot stuffed polar bear, which had once been a fixture in a downtown nightclub.

A serendipitous moment arrived in 1962, when Mrs. Hammond was seeking a job change and Mr. Rudolph mentioned he was looking to add to his staff. That conversation began her more-than-half-century career as a shoe seller.

The elder Mr. Rudolph, who died in 2002 and was a founder of the Save-A-Heart Foundation and Citizens Outreach for Baltimore County, a food program he established in the back of his store, imparted one piece of advice to Mrs. Hammond: “Don’t ever let a poor family walk out of here without shoes.”

Mrs. Hammond survived the store moving three times, including to Kenilworth Mall in 1996, and she went right along with the cash register, bear and inventory.

“Jean was fun to be around and was great with customers,” Mr. Rudolph said. “She learned a lot, was battle-tested and could run the ship herself.”

He praised the work ethic of Mrs. Hammond, who had carefully coifed snow white hair and welcoming blue eyes.

Jean Hammond laces a pair of shoes at the Towson Bootery in 2012. (Staff Photo by Brian Krista)

“She was always punctual, always managed to get here, and I could always depend on her,” he said. “If she had gotten sick or had another issue, she’d always call in well in advance.”

Mr. Rudolph contrasted Mrs. Hammond’s work ethic to those of her school-aged co-workers, when The Baltimore Sun marked her 50th anniversary with the store in 2012.

“When you see people sitting around playing on their phones, she’ll get on them,” he told the newspaper. “She feels if you’re here, you get paid to work, so you work.”

Mrs. Hammond — who sold shoes to several generations of families — enjoyed waiting on children who came in with their parents.

“We like seeing them,” she told the newspaper. “They’re fun because all of them are different. Some of them come in, and they remember the ones who waited on them before, and they want them to wait on them again.”

As the summer waned and school was about to resume, people whom she had waited on as children were now bringing their kids in for the annual back-to-school shoe ritual and a reunion with the bear.

“I always laugh because sometimes, a dad will bring in his child in and say, ‘I thought the bear was bigger than that,’” Mrs. Hammond told The Sun. “I say, ‘It was, but you were also little when you used to come and see it.’”

Mr. Rudolph said she retired about eight years ago.

In 1967, she married Robert J. Hammond, who worked in road construction for Williams Construction Co. and later drove trucks for Mid-Atlantic Toyota.

They leased 19 acres on Cowpens Avenue in the Cromwell Valley, where they operated a horse farm and raised American quarter horses for show and trail riding.

They also boarded horses for children who “leaned on Jean for support in their difficult teenage years,” The Sun wrote.

“I can’t even think of how many went through there,” she said in the 2012 interview. “If they had a horse, they could board as long as they behaved, did what they were supposed to and paid their board. We took them to shows, spent a lot of time with them that we didn’t have to — but did anyway.”

Mrs. Hammond, who had lived at long-term care facility Stella Maris in Timonium since 2019, enjoyed spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley at 10 W. Padonia Road in Timonium.

Mrs. Hammond is survived by her son, Marion Garfield “Gary” Ford of Ruxton; a brother, Eddie McConnaughy of Reisterstown; a sister, Valerie Lehew of Indian Lake Estate, Florida; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.