Jean S. Dyer, retired kindergarten teacher, dies

Jean S. Dyer, a retired kindergarten teacher and volunteer, died Sept. 16 from lung cancer at her Timonium home. She was 95.
The former Mary Jean Schlosser (she never used her first name) was the daughter of Charles Henry Schlosser, a thoroughbred racing oddsmaker, and his wife, Mary Ellen Mulcahy Schlosser, a homemaker. She was born in Baltimore and raised in Catonsville and Guilford.
After graduating in 1942 from Notre Dame Preparatory School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1946 from what is now Notre Dame of Maryland University.
She was married in 1949 to Alexius Aloysius Dyer Jr., who owned the A.A. Dyer Co., a Reisterstown stone quarry. He died in 2017.
During the 1970s and 1980s, Mrs. Dyer was an early childhood education teacher at the Cedarcroft School on Cedarcroft Road.
A resident of Homeland for more than 50 years, Mrs. Dyer volunteered at the School Sisters of Notre Dame in the order’s mother house in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore County, and had been a communicant and member of the hospitality committee of the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.
She was a former member of the Ivy Garden Club, Woman’s Club of Roland Park and Baltimore Country Club.
She was an inveterate bridge player.
Mrs. Dyer was a communicant of St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, 1008 W. 37th St. in Hampden, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon Oct. 5.
She is survived by two sons, Alexius A. Dyer III of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Francis Kelan Dyer of Chicago; three daughters, Mary Ellen Dyer of Rodgers Forge, Anne Dyer Fontaine of Bethesda and Jean Dyer Jones of Locust Valley, New York; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Another son, John Charles Dyer, died in 1972.