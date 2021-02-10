Jean M. Dahl, longtime administrative assistant to former Baltimore City Circuit Court judge, dies

“She took inexperienced lawyers, we were newbies, who didn’t know anything [about] how the solicitor’s office operated, and since that time, I’ve told law clerks and young lawyers to be kind to the clerical staff. They will guide you, they will lead you, and they will protect you. They make the trains run on time,” Judge Young said. “They kept you out of hot water and harm’s way. Judges always get the credit and the glory, when the clerical staff should get the credit and the glory.”