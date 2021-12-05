Jean-Barry Molz, former Baltimore County Public Library deputy director whose career spanned more than three decades, dies

Jean-Barry Molz, former deputy director of the Baltimore County Public Library who was also an inveterate collector of Baltimore prints, engravings and lithographs, died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Nov. 22 at the Blakehurst retirement community in Towson. She was 95.
Jean-Barry Molz, daughter of Joseph Molz, a lawyer, and his wife, Regina Barry Molz, was born in Baltimore, and after the death of her mother when she was 12, she and her younger sister, Redmond Kathleen Molz, were raised by their aunt, Marie Barry, in Guilford.
After graduating from Towson Catholic High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1948 from the Johns Hopkins University and a master’s degree in library science in 1950 from Drexel University in Philadelphia.
After working for 13 years at the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Cathedral Street, and later as librarian at its Pimlico branch, she began her 33-year career as director of public services with the Baltimore County Public Library in 1964 under director Charles W. Robinson, who joined the system in 1959.
Their professional relationship was “reputed to be the longest association of the top administrators in any public library in the country, and they were busy building the system,” Ms. Molz wrote in an autobiographical sketch.
Ms. Molz and Mr. Robinson, who died in 2016, were nationally recognized for their “innovativeness,” she wrote.
The BCPL system was the first to abandon card catalogs and converted to a computerized one, as well as a computerized check-in and check-out system, which “speeded up the time to borrow materials and for inventory control,” she wrote.
This also coincided during a 11-year period when a new or renovated building extended the convenience and availability of the library throughout the county. During the Robinson years, the library expanded from a 50-employee organization with 10 branches to one with 700 employees and 24 branches.
Ms. Molz and Mr. Robinson departed from the typical practice of wooden library shelving and embraced face-out shelving which is normally found in bookstores, as well as instituting more flexible floor arrangements for shelving as opposed to the traditional row upon row columns of shelving.
They chaffed at purchasing books that librarians thought ought to be in a library’s collection for the public to read, so they instituted the “give ‘em what they want to read” policy when it came to book purchases.
“A lot of people think that because your circulation is high, you must be circulating best-sellers and trash, but that’s not true,” Mr. Robinson explained in a 1990 interview with The Sun. “We buy 8,000 titles a year, and less than 200 of them are best-sellers. The last time I checked, we had 63 copies of ‘The Odyssey’ in 13 translations.”
During their tenure, the library became the “most successful in the United States in terms of book circulation per capita,” reported The Evening Sun in 1979. “In overall circulation it is exceeded only by the library systems in New York, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County, political entities far larger in population than Baltimore County.”
“I know that ‘awesome’ is an overused word, but Charlie really was awesome,” Ms. Molz told The Sun at his death in 2016. “He was very, very smart, and ideas were coming out of his mind all the time.”
Because Mr. Robinson’s unorthodox theories caused him to become something of a renegade in the professional library world, which he coupled with an outspokenness, Ms. Molz earned the sobriquet of being his “straight man deputy,” by “cleaning up a few of his undiplomatic messes over the years,” observed The Sun in 1996.
“I can give as good as I get,” she retorted.
Cornelia “Corky” Ives said Ms. Molz hired her in 1966 out of library school. Ms. Ives later became manager of the library’s Towson branch.
“She was very demanding and had very high standards and she wouldn’t tolerate anyone slacking off, and if you weren’t performing well, you’d hear about it,” Ms. Ives said. “She was never nasty or raised her voice, but she’d sit you down and she was very frank, and you got the message.”
Ms. Ives, who retired in 1999, described Ms. Molz as “friendly and always respectful.”
“One of her jobs as deputy director was traveling to all of the branches where she fostered a spirit of collegiality,” she said. “Plus, she had a phenomenal memory for names.”
Ms. Molz and Mr. Robinson both retired in 1996.
At the time of her retirement, Mr. Robinson told Branch Out, the library staff newsletter, that “Jean-Barry Molz is very adaptive to anything but inefficiency and stupidity, which she does not suffer fools gladly. She is a highly capable, knowledgeable, and ethical professional whose attitude of service to the public is matched by her proficiencies as an administrator and librarian.”
Ms. Molz, a longtime resident of Lombardy Place in Towson, with her sister, who had been professor of library services at Columbia University, were collectors of Baltimore prints, engravings and lithographs, many of which were acquired from dealers in New York.
Her sister, who died in 2002, handled all negotiations with the New York dealers.
“She wanted to purchase a view of Baltimore Cemetery, but noticed hesitation on the part of the dealer,” Ms. Molz wrote in the sketch. “She mentioned it to him and he told her, ‘You said it was to be a Christmas present and it is a cemetery.’ My sister replied, ‘Last Christmas I gave her Green Mount Cemetery.’ ‘You did not tell me that you were an art collector. In that case, Madame, there is no problem,’ he answered.”
Since 1997, she has been a resident of Blakehurst.
Ms. Ives said: “We became close friends and liked to go to the movies and dine out together.”
Ms. Molz was a longtime communicant of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Baltimore and Ware avenues, Towson, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 15.
She is survived by several cousins.