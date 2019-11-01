Janice L. Bowen, former chief operating officer at Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville, died Oct. 26 from a glioblastoma at the Gilchrist Center in Towson. The Catonsville resident was 67.
Janice Lynn Bowen, the daughter of Clarence M. Bowen, a Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. electrical engineer, and his wife, Margaret Virginia Bowen, a Family & Children’s Services administrative assistant, was born in Baltimore and raised in Violetville.
After graduating in 1970 from Western High School, Ms. Bowen earned a bachelor’s degree in 1974 in sociology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
She began her career in 1975 at Springfield Hospital Center and held a variety of roles there before being named chief operating officer. In addition to her daily operations duties, she oversaw two major campus-wide projects at the psychiatric hospital.
Working with Johnson Controls and Noresco, Ms. Bowen supervised energy and utility upgrades to the hospital facility, including conversion from oil heating to natural gas.
Ms. Bowen also oversaw the modernization and upgrade of the hospital’s information technology, which included mapping out the campus to find the best routes for cabling to get all buildings and personnel online.
She subsequently made PCs available to all staff members, oversaw the purchase and implementation of software programs and the necessary training of personnel using the new programs.
Ms. Bowen, who retired in 2008, was a world traveler. She enjoyed classic films and was a fan of “all things Baltimore,” said her niece, Meghan V. Bowen of Nottingham.
She was a cat fancier and enjoyed spending time exploring Hampden, her niece said.
Graveside services at St. Michael Cemetery in Mount Airy are private.
In addition to her niece, Ms. Bowen is survived by a brother, Steven D. Bowen of Havre de Grace, and her companion of 19 years, Jack Purdy of Hampden.