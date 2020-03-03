Janet A. Winfield, a former administrative assistant who later became a homemaker, died Sunday at the Johns Hopkins Hospital of complications from liver cancer. The Phoenix, Baltimore County, resident was 69.
The former Janet Anne Kehoe, daughter of George J. Kehoe, an accountant, and his wife, Jenny Bruno Kehoe, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore. Raised in East Baltimore, she moved with her family to Loch Raven Village.
After graduating in 1968 from Mercy High School, she earned an associate degree from Villa Julie College, now Stevenson University.
Her first job after college was working as an administrative assistant to the Orioles public relations director, and while with the team, developed a friendship with outfielder and future Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who gave her a commemorative ball.
In 1972, when the Orioles retired his No. 20 jersey, Mrs. Winfield folded and put away the garment for preservation.
Ignoring her mother’s advice that she would “never meet a good man in a bar,” she proved her wrong when she met and fell in love with Timothy K. Winfield in The Crease, the now-closed Towson bar and restaurant. They married in 1980.
Mrs. Winfield worked for a decade as an administrative assistant in the pediatrics department to the chief of hematology and oncology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and left in 1982 after the birth of her daughter, Jennifer.
“At the age of 30, after having a rare reaction to a rubella vaccine after a cesarean section delivery, Janet became disabled with a neurological condition that affected her gait,” her sister, Karen K. Lindenmeyer of Lutherville, wrote in a biographical sketch of Mrs. Winfield.
“She had a long and arduous recovery supported by our parents and her husband. Despite this unfortunate and unfair event, she never lost her zest for life and never complained about this misfortune.” she wrote.
“Despite her physical limitations, she never missed a beat. She had a positive outlook on life and never said, ‘Why me?' or let her medical challenges get in the way of enjoying life."
Mrs. Winfield liked traveling and shopping.
“Janet and our mother enjoyed shopping for anything and everything,” Mrs. Lindenmeyer said in a telephone interview. “They were both so outgoing and made friends with the salespeople.”
She also liked attending her daughter’s sports events.
Mrs. Winfield was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, where a memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. March 10.
In addition to her sister, Mrs. Winfield is survived by her husband of 39 years, a retired Whiting-Turner project manager; her daughter, Jennifer Simmons Winfield Price of Timonium; and two grandsons.