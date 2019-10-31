Jane Marie Ziegler Nupp, a homemaker active in her church, died of heart disease Oct. 2 at Dove House in Westminster. She was 90 and had lived in Ellicott City.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Fred William Ziegler and his wife, Grace Edna Hilbert. She graduated from Alliance High School in Alliance, Ohio, where she was raised.
She moved to Maryland in 1952 when her husband, Ralph Edward Nupp, joined the Westinghouse Corp. They settled in Elkridge and lived for many years in Ellicott City. In 1994 she moved to Carroll Lutheran Village.
Mrs, Nupp was a past Howard High School PTA president and led a 4-H organization in Howard County. She was also active in the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Advisory Board and in the congregations of Glen Mar United Methodist Church and Ward’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She helped found the publication Creative Expressions at Carroll Lutheran Village. She was awarded a gold-level Points of Light, a national community service award in 2017.
Her husband of 71 years, Ralph Edward Nupp, a Westinghouse test pilot, died in May.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Glen Mar United Methodist Church, 4701 New Cut Road, Ellicott City. She was a founding member of the congregation.
Survivors include four sons, James Lee Nupp of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Joel Thomas Nupp of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Jeff Linwood Nupp of Eldersburg and John William Nupp of Ellicott City; two daughters. Janet Ann Nupp Hochella of Melbourne, Florida, and Judy Elizabeth Wilson of Scottsdale, Arizona; a sister, Ruth Ann Dean of Massillon, Ohio; a stepsister, Hope Ziegler McCabe of Fenwick Island; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.