Jane Tunison Backstrom, collector of Southern American folk art and Equal Rights Amendment advocate, dies

Jane Tunison Backstrom donated years of her correspondence with folk artist Ruby Williams to the American Visionary Art Museum.

Jane Tunison Backstrom, who collected Southern American folk art and was an Equal Rights Amendment advocate, died of congestive heart failure Sept. 18 at the Charlestown Senior Living Community in Catonsville. She was 91.

Born in Prince George’s County, she was the daughter of Jesse D. Tunison, a merchant mariner, and Louise Heath Tunison, a state government worker.

As an infant, she and her family moved to East Brunswick, New Jersey.

“She saw the firsthand impact of World War II on the lives of Americans,” her son, Will Backstrom, said. “Her father served on the seas and there was always fear he wouldn’t come back. There were troop movements up and down her street. She helped tend a victory garden to make ends meet.”

After graduating from Trenton Central High School, she and her sister, Ellen, moved to Houston. They studied with Josef Albers, a well-known German abstract painter.

She became a graphic designer and worked in the oil industry.

While in Houston she met her future husband, James Backstrom, at a church dance. He was in the Merchant Marine and working out of the port of Galveston.

“She had an intellectual curiosity and as a result she was surrounded by elective and creative friends,” her son said.

She and her family moved to Gaithersburg and later lived in Hagerstown, where she became a member of Fountainhead Country Club.

She joined a women’s organization and worked unsuccessfully to gain passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. She was also the lay president of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Hagerstown.

“She helped grow that congregation and along the way helped keep the roof from leaking. She could coerce people to fix the church boiler on a budget,” her son said. “She attended conferences and became involved in church lay leadership.”

After their children left home, she and her husband lived in Oklahoma City and Lakeland, Florida.

In her 50s and 60, she earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Oklahoma at Norman and a master’s degree at the University of South Florida.

Ms. Backstrom began collecting Southern folk art and befriended painter Ruby C. Williams, whose enslaved ancestors were among the founders of Bealsville, Florida.

Ms. Backstrom also collected the works of Howard Finster, Eddy Mumma and Rodney Hardee.

Ms. Williams, who was also a minister, became a close family friend and prayed for the health of Ms. Backstrom’s husband at the end of his life.

“She was driving on Route 60 near Tampa and noticed an elderly African American woman hanging up her paintings at a produce stand,” said her son. “My mother stopped her car and soon befriended Ruby. My mother bought her paintings and met other Southern artists.

“My mother amassed a sizable collection of their folk art. And when it was time to decorate a Christmas tree, she invited the artists to help her. It was a crazy tree,” her son said.

She later donated 15 years of her correspondence with Ruby Williams to the American Visionary Art Museum on Key Highway.

Ms. Backstrom lectured and curated folk art exhibitions.

In 2008, Ms. Backstrom moved to the Charlestown Retirement Community.

“My mother’s outgoing personality won her friends at Charlestown and she was active in the Unitarian congregation and the book review,” said her son.

She also befriended AVAM founder Rebecca Alban Hoffberger.

“She lent to us for various shows,” Ms. Hoffberger said. “Some people collect to own objects but Jane was different. She was passionate about celebrating the artists themselves and formed lifetime relationships with many of them.”

Ms. Hoffberger said Jane was a real delight: “Her room [at Charlestown] was a riot of color and the joyful images she had collected over the decades.”

Survivors include two sons, James Backstrom Jr. of Atlanta and Will Backstrom of Columbia; a daughter, Mary Backstrom of Bradley Beach, New Jersey; and two grandchildren. Her husband of 51 years, James Howard Backstrom, died in 2008.