Jan K. Coleman, retired social worker and former president of the National Council of Jewish Women, dies

Jan K. Coleman, a retired social worker and former president of the National Council of Jewish Women, died Oct. 6 of Alzheimer’s disease at her Longboat Key, Florida, home. The former Pikesville and Cross Keys resident was 77.
The former Jan Kahn, daughter of Max Edward Kahn, a wholesale liquor distributor, and his wife, Rubye Friedman, a homemaker, was born in Salem, Oregon, and moved with her family to Atlanta, where she was raised with her two brothers.
After graduating in 1960 from Northside High School, she attended the University of Missouri for two years. In 1966, she married Lawrence Roger Coleman and moved to Pikesville in 1977, where she raised their three children.
When her children were grown, Mrs. Coleman earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and for many years worked at the Wellness Community in Baltimore providing social work services to the elderly and ill.
She served multiple terms as president of the National Council of Jewish Women and was a former member of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation.
“Jan always tried to help others, particularly those less fortunate," wrote a son, Jerald Lawrence “Jerry” Coleman, a radio sports commentator and Owings Mills resident, in a biographical profile of his mother.
“Her compassionate, anonymous, quiet approach helped relatives, friends, strangers and even animals. Among her most amazing attributes were her total devotion to family, enthusiasm for life, a loving disposition and extreme generosity.”
She was a member of the Suburban Club and a dog lover.
Private services were held Oct. 10.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, a retired Churchill Distributors executive, and son, Mrs. Coleman is survived by another son, Roger Bryan Coleman of Atlanta; a daughter, Lisa Coleman Frank of Roland Park; and three grandchildren.