He is survived by his wife of 40 years, the former Eleanor Jean Smith, a homemaker; a daughter, Donita Watkins of Baltimore; a brother, Major Watkins Jr. of Baltimore; two sisters, Caroline Youngblood of Baltimore and Josephine Chambers of Rawlings, Virginia; 21 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three daughters, Gelora Watkins, Valerie Brown and Melinda Livingston.