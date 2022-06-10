James M. Uhrin, a television engineer and on-air talent for Baltimore news station, dies

James Martin Uhrin, a versatile television engineer who became Traffic Jam Jimmy as he cruised clogged streets and highways and performed on air as Mondy the Sea Monster in the early days of what is now Fox 45, died of a heart-related incident May 7 at his Perry Hall home. He was 65.

Mr. Uhrin (pronounced “earn”) was born in Baltimore and raised on Joppa Road in Perry Hall. He was the son of John David Uhrin, a Glenn L. Martin Co. aircraft riveter, and Mary Catherine Becker.

He was the second-youngest of eight children.

“He was beaming, bubbling and a fun-loving guy,” said his sister Mary Lee Raynor.

He was a 1974 Perry Hall High School graduate and worked numerous jobs as a young man, including a Bel Air movie house projectionist and Hillendale Elementary School janitor. On a Sunday, he brought his nieces and nieces to the theater and gave them a free show from the projection booth.

He then began studying television repair and broadcasting at the Commercial Electronics Institute, located on Parkdale Avenue at Television Hill. While a student at the technical school operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group founder Julian Sinclair Smith, he was hired as a part-time worker in 1974, three years after the station went on the air.

In 1976, Mr. Uhrin joined the staff permanently and worked alongside the staff of what was then known as WBFF-TV Channel 45 — Michael Dalton, Bill LeFevre, Bill Murphy and Ernie Boston.

Dwight Weems, the station’s director of corporate production, recalled his colleague: “Jim became a technical operations engineer, and in those early days at 45, everybody did a little of everything.”

Mr. Weems was the director of the “Captain Chesapeake” children’s show, which featured host George Lewis. The show became a WBFF-TV staple as the station was becoming established in the Baltimore market.

“George felt we needed characters on the show,” said Mr. Weems. “And Jim became Mondy the Sea Monster. You never saw his face, and sometimes he wore a costume, and sometimes he did not. But it was Jim’s voice. We found that wearing a costume and a microphone made him sound like he was in a trash can.”

Jimmy Uhrin, Quadry Ismail and Brad Jackson attend the Flip Flop Festivus gala in 2011. (COLBY WARE / BALTIMORE SUN)

Mr. Weems said when other staff members appeared in the sea monster costume, the voice that viewers heard was likely to be Mr. Uhrin’s.

“It was all live TV, and Jim was quick-witted. We just tried things. There weren’t a lot of focus groups back then,” said Mr. Weems.

Mr. Uhrin devoted a portion of his day to the show. He also directed other shows, edited and recorded commercials.

“Jim was talented. He was a TV engineer and often directed sports and had other duties,” said Mr. Weems.

Mr. Uhrin went on air again in 2012, when he embarked on a new role as Traffic Jam Jimmy and joined the station’s morning news team.

“Jim was the Wild Bill Hagy of traffic,” said Mr. Weems of the Orioles extraordinary superfan. “He loved Baltimore and promoted it on air.”

Sharon Wylie, FOX 45 public affairs manger, said: “Jimmy always had a story. I couldn’t go anywhere with him where somebody didn’t know Jimmy. He was just an old Baltimore dad. Maryland history fascinated him. He loved the state and its people.”

Greg Massoni, a Sinclair Broadcast producer and former Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich press secretary, said: “Jimmy taught me how to drive a stick shift at the age of 14 when I was working at the station being taught to load tapes and films, and it’s ironic that he went on to be Traffic Jam Jimmy. He, and some others, taught me television better than anyone else. Jimmy was master of taking nothing and making something of it.”

Mr. Uhrin and his wife dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus and visited children who were patients at Franklin Square and University of Maryland Medical Center. He was also active with the Toys for Tots Marine Corps Christmas charity.

Mr. Uhrin was caught on air going through a McDonald’s drive-up window when he was hungry for a fish sandwich during a March 2015 snowstorm. The station was giving extended traffic reports during the bad weather, but he was not aware he would be on the air at precisely the moment a camera caught him.

“A few minutes before, he had called me and said he was working outside longer than normal and was getting hungry,” said his wife, Marie.

The incident went viral.

”He called it ‘the two weeks when I was world-famous,’” his wife said.

Although he was known for the McDonald’s fish sandwich incident, Mr. Uhrin was actually a Dunkin Donuts coffee aficionado — black decaf with a shot of French vanilla, his wife said.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 37 years, Marie Eileen Grady, whom he met at the station; two sons, Gregory Hall of Whitehall and Martin Uhrin of Perry Hall; a daughter, Jessica Ferenz of Perry Hall; and six grandchildren.

He is also survived by three brothers, Jack Uhrin, Steven Uhrin and Ricky Uhrin; and four sisters, Mary Lee Raynor, Bernadette Uhrin and Jeannette Pyle. All reside in Maryland, except for his sister, Joann Brazier, who lives in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Services were held at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Fullerton.