James M. Thomas, software consultant, dies

James M. Thomas, a software consultant and sports fan, died March 26 of colon cancer at Gilchrist Center Towson. The West Towson resident was 66.
James Michael Thomas, son of Carl Thomas, a career naval officer, and his wife, Helen Hawthorne-Thomas, was born and raised in Bethesda.
A parochial school graduate, he attended Montgomery Community College for two years and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from what is now Towson University in 1976. While a student at Towson, he was a member of the Chess Club and founded the Psychology Club.
“After college, he got interested in computers,” said his wife of 24 years, the former Janis Cochran.
For the last 15 years, he was a business software consultant for Earnest & Associates LLC in Glen Burnie. He had not retired at his death.
A lifelong sports enthusiast, Mr. Thomas established and coached several softball teams to “many victories and collecting many trophies,” his wife said. Later in life, he turned to golf, which was “easier on his knees,” Ms. Cochran-Thomas said, and liked playing at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Timonium.
A gift for instant recall for baseball and football statistics, as well as historical and classic Hollywood movie trivia, earned Mr. Thomas admiration from family and friends, who said, “Who needs Google when I’ve got Jim?”
He attended services at Grace Fellowship Church in Timonium.
Due to the current health crisis, plans for a celebration of life gathering are incomplete.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Thomas is survived by a stepson, Christoper Melfa of Fells Point, and a stepdaughter, Rebecca Melfa of Arcadia, California.