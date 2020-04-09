James F. Schneider, former chief bankruptcy judge and legal historian, dies

Born in Baltimore and raised in Parkville, he was the son of Joseph F. Schneider, a postal supervisor, and Mary Christine “May” Lepper, a homemaker. He was president of his 1965 class at Parkville High School. He earned a degree in history at the University of Baltimore and was first academically in his class. He received a law degree from the same school in 1972, the year he was admitted to the Maryland Bar.