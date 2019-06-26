James R. 'Bob' Reigle, accountant and auditor, dies

James R. “Bob” Reigle, a retired accountant and auditor who had been deputy treasurer for the Maryland State Treasurer’s Office, died June 19 of cardiac arrest at his Towson home. He was 73.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Towson, James Robert Reigle was the son of Ellsworth Reigle, an accountant, and his wife, Mary Louise Willis Reigle, a registered nurse.

Mr. Reigle, who was known as Bob, was a 1963 graduate of Towson High School. He attended Ohio State University, and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Maryland, College Park.

He served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1967 to 1972, and was a Price Waterhouse certified public accountant from 1970 to 1972, when he joined the State of Maryland.

Mr. Reigle worked for the state Department of Budget, for the state Department of Planning, for the state Department of Transportation and as deputy treasurer in the state Treasurer’s Office.

At the time of his retirement in 2006, he was an auditor in the state Department of Education.

He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and had been treasurer of the Fellowship Forest Community Association for four years.

Mr. Reigle enjoyed doing yardwork, reading, and studying the Civil War and World War II.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Overbrook and York roads, Rodgers Forge.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, the former Nancy Nastasi, who retired as mathematics department chair at Dulaney High School; a son, Robert A. Reigle of Alexandria, Va.; a daughter, Jennifer Reigle Cook of New York City; and a sister, Patricia Reigle Benoist of San Antonio.

