James Stephen Hebb III, a retired insurance executive and lacrosse coach, dies

James Stephen Hebb III, a retired insurance executive and lacrosse coach, died of congestive heart failure June 3 at his Alexandria, Virginia, home. He was 82 and formerly lived in Roland Park and Stevenson.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Captain James S. Hebb Jr., a Chesapeake Bay pilot, and Carolyn M. Musch, a homemaker.

He attended Gilman School, where he was a lacrosse attackman and played football. He then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also played lacrosse. He and his classmates reestablished a dormant club program there.

Mr. Hebb worked in the commercial insurance risk management field. He began his career in the insurance division of the Grempler Co. He later joined Stump, Harvey, and Cook and Tongue Brooks in downtown Baltimore.

“He had a pleasant demeanor, a contagious personality and a wonderful sense of humor,” said Hunter Francis, a former colleague. “He was director of sales — he was the boss and was always willing to help. He was generous with his time. He’d open the door for the young producers and never take the credit for it. He was comfortable in his own skin. He never had a cross word to say about anybody.”

Mr. Francis also described him as “someone who would stop and focus on me. He was a joy — even if he had a stack of files on his desk, he’d give me 10 minutes to talk about dinner last night or plans for the weekend.”

Later in his career, Mr. Hebb worked at Alexander and Alexander, Marsh McClennan, and Aon Risk Services in Washington, D.C.

“Jim was accomplished in insurance. He had a deep knowledge of the business and he was respected by his clients. He was professional,” said a co-worker, Daniel S. Jarrett. “He was an easygoing guy and was great to be around, inside and outside the office.”

Richard H. Bagby, a former business colleague, said: ”Jim was a big personality, outgoing and gregarious. He developed great relationships with his customers. His skill set in the insurance industry revolved around account relationship management and brokerage. He had a cadre of accounts and was the broker to major D.C. firms.”

Geoffrey Van Buskirk Parker, a longtime friend and business associate said, “He knew the insurance business, and his personality made him effective. He was fun and liked a party.”

Mr. Hebb retained his enthusiasm for lacrosse. He coached in the Ruxton-Riderwood Recreation League and later at what became Towsontowne Lacrosse.

“My father loved coaching lacrosse as much, and perhaps more, than he loved playing it,” said a son, Jamey Hebb. “He coached my brother and me when we were growing up, and helped hundreds of Baltimore County rec and travel league players learn to develop a love for the game.”

His son said Mr. Hebb remained a fervent fan of the UNC Tar Heels basketball, lacrosse and football programs.

“Jim was a loyal friend. His family treated me like gold,” said Douglas Graham Walker. “As we aged, we became better friends.”

Mr. Hebb met his future wife, Ann Durgin Reese, when they were introduced by mutual friends. Their first date was to the Live Oak restaurant in Northern Virginia.

“Jim was kind and generous. He made everyone feel unique and important,” she said. “I called him Prince Charming because he was. He had a huge beautiful smile. He was very chivalrous.”

Mr. Hebb donated his body to science. Services are being planned for late summer.

Survivors include his wife of five years, Ann Durgin Reese, an Office of the Comptroller and Department of Defense senior executive civil servant; a son, James Stephen “Jamey” Hebb IV of Sparks; a daughter, Beauchamp Fontaine Hansen of Glendale, California; and three grandchildren. Another son, David Drayton Tucker Hebb, died in 1983.

Mr. Hebb is also survived by his wife’s son, Robert Reese of Arlington, Virginia, and daughter, Patricia Reese of Richmond, Virginia.