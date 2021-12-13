James E. Haga, retired Bethlehem Steel millwright and World War II veteran, dies

James E. Haga, a retired Bethlehem Steel millwright, World War II veteran and boater, died of old-age complications Dec. 3 at his Mays Chapel home in Timonium. He was 97.
Born in Beckley, West Virginia, he was the son of Preston Haga, a coal miner and shipyard worker, and his wife, Maude Anderson, a homemaker. His father’s family was of Swedish descent.
Mr. Haga and his parents moved to Chilhowie, Virginia, near Bristol, Tennessee. He was the third oldest of seven children.
“He left his formal education in eighth grade and enrolled in a local welding and metalsmith trade school. Growing up during the Depression, he needed to work,” said his son Gregory S. Haga. “He said that life was difficult and that if it wasn’t for biscuits and gravy, [they] would have starved.”
He left the family home in his teens and worked at an aircraft assembly plant in the Columbus, Ohio, area.
“He and a friend took off and went out there and got a job,” his son said. “He rented a room and had a paycheck.”
In 1943, he gave up his World War II military service exemption and volunteered to join the Marines. Based on his welding and sheet metal skills, he became a supervisor of a Marine trade school in Cherry Point, North Carolina.
“After a time, he felt the need to contribute more to his country and he volunteered to go overseas,” his son said.
During the war, he sailed across the Pacific Ocean and encountered a tropical cyclone. His ship was tossed by large waves, he told his family. He was stationed in the Solomon Islands and repaired damaged aircraft.
In 1946, after the conflict ended, Mr. Haga was stationed in China and supervised the movement of remaining Japanese people back to their home country. He left the military as a Grade 2 technical sergeant in the aviation wing.
He met his future wife, Gracie Mae Hart Haga, after the war in Chilhowie. She was a server and he met her at her restaurant. They married May 29, 1948.
He owned a country grocery store, had a taxicab business and worked in a hosiery mill.
Using the GI bill, he got his pilot’s license.
“He was a natural pilot, securing his license in a minimal number of hours,” his son said. “He liked to fly in Virginia and maybe over to Tennessee. He flew Cessnas.”
In 1956, he moved to Maryland and took a millwright job at Bethlehem Steel’s Sparrows Point plant.
His oldest brother, Wade Haga, who worked on the company railroad, told him there were jobs available. His wife became a Western Electric Point Breeze Works assembler.
Mr. Haga later gave up flying but became an avid boater and owned four models. He rented a slip at Bear Creek and in 1966 he bought a waterfront home nearby.
“They sold their Dundalk rowhome for $11,000 and bought a shore home for $13,000. Water was not as precious as it is now in the 1960s,” his son said.
“He was a real handyman and could rebuild an automobile engine,” his son said.
Mr. Haga took to boating and sailed his powerboat through the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal to Ocean City one summer.
“He was an excellent helmsman,” his son said.
He hunted on the Eastern Shore at Snow Hill with his extended family. He later played golf.
He retired to Daytona Beach, Florida, and spent 33 years there. He went to the beach, hosted visiting relatives and worked around the house.
In 2013, he and his wife moved back to Maryland due to health issues and lived in Mays Chapel. He enjoyed talking to neighbors, and visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley at 10 W. Padonia Road in Timonium.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, a retired Western Electric worker; his son Gregory S. Haga of Parkton; a sister, Mildred Haga of Tennessee; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; as well as many great-great grandchildren; and a great-great-great grandson. His son Edwin Haga died in 2008.