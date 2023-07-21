James F. Gilroy, chair of Coppin State University’s mathematics department and a dean, dies

After graduating from college, James F. Gilroy spent many years as a member of the Jesuit order. (Handout)

James F. Gilroy, a dean and head of the mathematics department at Coppin State University, died of cancer July 9 at the Mercy Ridge retirement community in Timonium. The former longtime Pasadena resident was 89.

“When I came to Coppin in 1977 as a professor of math and dean of arts and sciences, Jim was chairman of the math department,” recalled Freeman A. Hrabowski III, who recently retired as president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“Jim was one of the most erudite persons I have ever met. He was highly well-read and a fascinating conversationalist and had fascinating stories on any topic. He could talk about the humanities, social sciences, history, Greek philosophy and theology,” he said. “He’d say, ‘I’ve talked long enough,’ and we’d say ‘No, keep going.’ He was the closest thing to a human computer. He just had a lust for learning.”

Former Maryland State Sen. Delores G. Kelley was a Coppin professor from 1973 to 2004 and dean of the college’s lower division.

“Jim was always very interested in interdisciplinary studies and he loved math and no matter what students were doing, math was always going to be there. He was very creative and made those interdisciplinary connections and made people understand how they applied,” Sen. Kelley said.

“He cared about people the world over and that math applied to everything under the sun and he pushed people to see the connection and that it would be in their lives after they left college,” she said.

James Francis Gilroy, the seventh of eight children, was born at home in Spalding, Nebraska, to James Gilroy and Nellie Philbin Gilroy.

He attended Spalding Academy in Spalding, Nebraska, until he moved with his family in 1943 to Omaha, where he continued his education at St. Peter Grade School.

He then enrolled at Creighton Preparatory School, a Jesuit high school, that was located on the grounds of Creighton University in Omaha.

Ranked consistently in the top 10% of his class academically, according to an autobiographical profile, he was also an athlete who won championships in both tennis and handball.

After graduation from Creighton, Professor Gilroy decided to join the Jesuit order and entered the novitiate in Florissant, Missouri, where he spent two years studying Latin, Greek and English literature.

He then was assigned to the Jesuit school Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, where he continued studying philosophy, math and physics.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in 1959 in math, he was assigned to graduate school at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he studied mathematical statistics, biology and physics.

Completing his Ph.D. in 1964, he was assigned to the old Woodstock College in Howard County for four years of theological studies.

During his second year at Woodstock, he volunteered to teach a senior math seminar at the old Mount St. Agnes College in Mount Washington, and his classroom assignment was next door to Dr. Faith Dean, a member of the Sisters of Mercy, who was chairperson of the psychology department.

“Because of this arrangement,” Mr. Gilroy wrote in an autobiographical profile, he and Ms. Dean “met each other frequently and became well acquainted.”

Graduating from Woodstock in 1968, he was assigned to Creighton University, and while there, made the decision to leave the Jesuits, and return to the Baltimore-Washington area where he joined the math faculty at Howard University.

In 1969, Mr. Gilroy joined the faculty of what was then Coppin State College.

“Jim had a beautiful mind and I began learning from him as a 26-year-old when I was dean of Arts and Sciences. I was supposed to be his boss, but he was teaching me,” Mr. Hrabowski said. “He could have gone anywhere, but he chose to live and work in Baltimore, and was the magic that brought richness to education at Coppin. He loved his students, and they loved him.”

Nicholas Eugene, a student from St. Lucia, came to Coppin as an undergraduate, and was a student of Mr. Gilroy’s.

After earning his Ph.D., Mr. Eugene returned to his alma mater where for the past 23 years he has taught math and computer science and served as chair of the math department.

“He was very helpful and as an undergraduate, he worked with us and helped fill and bridge the gaps which I thought was very cool, and helped me apply to Central Michigan University, where I earned my Ph.D.,” Mr. Eugene said. “As a person, Jim was very precise, clear and concise about what he was teaching, and wasn’t strict as an instructor and always very relaxed.”

Said Mr. Hrabowski: “Whenever Jim solved math problems he did it with eloquence, and when he spoke to you, he did it quietly and with eloquence. He was a person who was very calm and he believed if we could calm down, we could all do better.”

He retired from Coppin in 2000.

In 1969, Ms. Dean made the decision to leave her order and the two became reacquainted, which eventually evolved into love. They were married in 1971 in the chapel at Loyola Blakefield High School.

They then settled into a three-story rowhouse they purchased on Lennox Street in Reservoir Hill, and in 1969 his wife returned to academia when she joined the faculty of what is now Loyola University Maryland as a professor of psychology and later became department chair.

In 1975, the couple moved to Bayside Beach in Pasadena, and after Hurricane Isabel damaged their home in 2003, they repaired and then sold the property and moved to Mercy Ridge in 2005.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Stella Maris at 2300 Dulaney Valley Road in Timonium.

In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by a brother, Edward Gilroy of Loveland, Colorado, and nieces and nephews.