James Carey Martien II, real estate broker and sailor, dies

“It was a wall of white. You could literally watch it coming at you,” Ms. Sullivan said of the squall. “But the most important thing to say is that Carey finished that race. When you say he was determined, I think that’s a good measure. Not only did he sail it well enough that we didn’t get our boom blown out — anybody could have and we were lucky — but he finished the race. I’ve always thought that was notable about my brother’s life. He faced adversity to finish the race, and that was true about a lot of things he did in his life.”