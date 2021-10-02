James E. Caldwell Jr., a Baltimore native who became a longshoreman for 40 years, dies

James Edward Caldwell Jr. lived large. He owned a spacious sport utility vehicle, which was perfect for his 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame that included size-13 feet. Even in middle and high school, he was larger than many of his classmates, earning him nicknames such as “Big James,” “Big Man,” “Unc,” and “Heavy.”
“He answered to all of them,” older sister Jacqueline Caldwell said. “I called him James, but out there, he was ‘Unc’ and ‘Heavy.’”
Gary Braun, who worked with Mr. Caldwell at the Port of Baltimore, recalled the first time meeting him.
“We were both walking across the parking lot coming in for work,” Mr. Braun said. “I thought somebody was blocking the road. He was a big gentleman. He looked like a linebacker from the NFL.”
Mr. Caldwell, a longshoreman who was beloved by family, friends and co-workers, died of myeloma Sept. 18 in Baltimore. He was 63.
Mike Landon, who worked with Mr. Caldwell for the past 12 years at the port, said Mr. Caldwell was renowned for his smile, his laugh and his booming voice.
“There’s definitely a hole there because they don’t make people like him a lot,” Mr. Landon said. “They’re few and far between.”
Mr. Caldwell, the second oldest of four children, was the son of James E. Caldwell Sr., founder and pension administrator of the Steamship Trade Association-International Longshoremen Association (STA-ILA) – Local 333, and the former Henrietta Ragin, a homemaker.
As a child growing up in the Greater Mondawmin community, Mr. Caldwell rode bicycles and played baseball with friends but discovered a talent for football. He also made sure his mother prepared his favorite meal of fried chicken.
“He was always around my dress when I was cooking,” Henrietta Caldwell said. “He was holding on and waiting for that chicken. Even when he was grown up, he loved chicken, too. So I always made it for him.”
He attended Carver Vocational-Technical High School and then transferred to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School where he graduated with a degree in auto mechanics in 1976. Mr. Caldwell studied at Baltimore City Community College for a couple years before his father convinced him to join the STA-ILA Local 953 in 1979. There, Mr. Caldwell was responsible for the clerical work associated with loading and unloading cargo on vessels docked at the Port of Baltimore.
Richard P. Krueger Jr., president of Local 953 and the Atlantic Coast District vice president for the Port of Baltimore, had known Mr. Caldwell since the 1980s and said he was a fervent supporter of the union.
“Anytime there was a tough situation to get through, Jimmy was always there with you 100%,” Mr. Krueger said. “He always had your back, and I will always remember him for that. You could count on him in a crunch.”
Mr. Braun said one of his favorite memories of Mr. Caldwell was his love for Christmas, especially carols.
“His favorite carol was something about a hippo, ‘All I want for Christmas is a hippopotamus,’” Mr. Braun recalled with a chuckle. “And then he used to sit at his desk and sing the song from Prince, ‘Purple Rain.’ But the only words he knew were ‘Purple Rain.’ He wasn’t much of a singer, but he sure did try.”
Mr. Landon said Mr. Caldwell’s size made him an intimidating presence. But he was also the type to buy lunch for the entire office.
“Depending on what everybody was ordering, he would say, ‘Don’t worry about it. I got it,’” Mr. Landon said. “He was like everybody’s uncle.”
Ms. Caldwell said her brother was the fun-loving type who couldn’t resist teasing family and friends. When she brought her favorite contractor over to their mother’s house to connect a water line to a refrigerator, she introduced the contractor to her brother and joked that they were going to get married.
“James said, ‘Run! Run!’” she said from her home in Baltimore. “So when we came into the house, I was like, ‘J.R., what was that all about? Was he telling me to run from you or you to run from me?’ He said, ‘I think for me to run from you.’ Ain’t that something?”
Ms. Caldwell also recalled a prank where her brother mocked a co-worker for wearing a bow tie by yelling, “Beanpies! Beanpies!” — a reference to the sweet baked goods sold by bow-tied members of the Nation of Islam. A few days later, the co-worker showed up to an office full of people wearing bow ties and yelling “Beanpies!” as coordinated by Mr. Caldwell.
Mr. Caldwell maintained an affinity for cars. He kept the Chevrolet Suburban he bought last year in pristine condition, paying for weekly car washes, and could diagnose a problem with his siblings’ vehicles after a few minutes.
Mr. Caldwell also displayed some spontaneity when traveling with his girlfriend.
“He asked her, ‘Do you want to go for a ride?’ When he finished driving, they were at Niagara Falls,” Ms. Caldwell said. “He was all over the place.”
Mr. Caldwell was diagnosed in June with myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. A doctor warned him that the cancer was spreading aggressively, but Mr. Caldwell did not inform his family and instead concentrated on attending his nephew Joseph’s wedding.
“When I asked him how he felt, he said, ‘I feel good. I’m going back to work in October,’” Ms. Caldwell said. “One of his buddies said he didn’t want us to worry. The last thing he wanted to do was go to that wedding, and that’s what he did.”
Ms. Caldwell said her brother had a habit of finding out what someone liked or enjoyed and giving it to him or her “in excess.” Their mother said her son was very charitable.
“He didn’t ask for anything in return,” Mrs. Caldwell said. “He would give from his heart. If you came to him and wanted something and he had it, he would give it to you.”
Mr. Caldwell was predeceased by his father and another sister, Joyce Nilene Caldwell. In addition to his mother and sister, he is survived by a brother, Joseph Caldwell of Baltimore; his life partner, Eugenia Johnson; two nephews; and one niece.
A wake was held Friday at Wylie Funeral Home in Randallstown. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church in Linthicum Heights.