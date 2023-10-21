James Gilbert ‘Steve’ Barber, Korean War veteran who operated streetcars, buses and subways for the MTA, dies

James Gilbert “Steve” Barber often pitched softball games and became known as Big Steve, after the late Orioles pitcher Steve Barber.

James Gilbert “Steve” Barber, a retired MTA bus and light rail operator and Korean War veteran, died of dementia complications Sept. 20 at the Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center in Prince George’s County. He was 91.

Born at the former plantation Sotterley in St. Mary’s County, he was the fourth son of Francis Ford and Edith Estelle Stevens and was baptized at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parish. He had 12 siblings.

Mr. Barber briefly attended the Benjamin Banneker School but left before graduating to work with his father and uncles at Sotterley.

At 19, Mr. Barber enlisted in the Army. Assigned to the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, he served overseas and was honorably discharged in 1954. He then settled in Baltimore.

He joined the old Baltimore Transit Company and became a streetcar operator on the Harford Road No. 19 line. He remained with the transit company after it was acquired by the state and became the Maryland Transit Administration.

Mr. Barber later drove a bus on the numbers 50, 57 and 44 lines.

He went on to operate Baltimore Metro subway trains and light rail cars.

After his retirement he became a Morgan State University bus driver.

Mr. Barber married Barbara Elizabeth Chappell on July 30, 1960 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Glen Burnie. The couple settled on Annellen Road and later purchased homes in Northwood and Loch Raven.

“My parents put both my brother and me through college and allowed us both to graduate without the debt of student loans,” his daughter, Lisa Barber Anthony, said.

“He was the one everyone went to,” his daughter said.

Mr. Barber was a devout Roman Catholic and longtime congregant of Saint Matthew Catholic Church on Loch Raven Boulevard.

“His faith was important to him, and he lived a life that reflected those values,” his daughter said.

A niece, JoAnn Barber, said: “My uncle was a loving and giving person who was never too tired to lend a helping hand or give a pat on the back. His gestures were coupled with lots of fatherly advice.

“He took pride in bringing his family and friends together, whether it was his July 4th birthday party, family reunions, or a plain old house visit. To know Gilbert was to love him.”

Mr. Barber was a skilled fisherman and a fan of sports. He often pitched softball games and became known as Steve or Big Steve, after the late Orioles pitcher Steve Barber.

Mr. Barber played ten pin bowling and competed at AMF Towson Lanes.

“Any game under a perfect 300, required immediate additional practice and meticulous analysis,” his daughter said. “To say he was competitive would be an understatement.”

“Everybody everywhere wanted Big Steve on their team. He was that special,” Marvin Hall, a friend and MTA colleague, said.

Mr. Barber was a member of the American Legion Post 19 and represented the organization in Veterans Day parades. He was also a member of the Elks East Baltimore Lodge 1043.

“Steve was always a sharp dresser and had a slick car,” Marvin Hall, a friend from the lodge, said.

Mr. Barber owned a string of Cadillacs.

After living for many years on Collinsdale Road in Parkville, he and his wife moved to the Springwell Senior Living Community.

Survivors include his sons, Carlton Barber of Kansas, Mark Barber of Clinton and Kenneth Barber of Parkville; a daughter, Lisa Barber Anthony of Bowie; a sister, Eleanor Williams of Ft. Worth, Texas; two brothers, Joseph Barber of Laurel and Ralph Barber of St. Mary’s County; 11 eleven grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

His wife of 61 years, Barbara Chappell Barber, a Noxell worker, died in 2021.

Services were held at Wylie Funeral Homes.