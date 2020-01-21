“She was fiercely loyal. She was often the glue that kept people together. Even as she was battling her illness, she would call to check in and to say she loved you. If you had a party, she’d bring the salad and lasagna. She could cook. She was the communicators’ communicator. She was always willing to provide guidance to veterans and those new to the field, but more importantly, she’d show you how the job of a communicator should be done.