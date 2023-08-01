Dr. Jack McKay Zimmerman, chief of surgery at Church and Home Hospital who brought hospice care to Baltimore, dies

Dr. Jack McKay Zimmerman, chief of surgery at the old Church Home and Hospital who is credited with bringing hospice care to Baltimore during the 1970s, died of heart failure July 23 at Roland Park Place, a retirement community. The former longtime Ruxton resident was 96.

“He was just a wonderful, kind and caring man and physician. He was patient, and he was knowledgeable,” said Dr. Christopher D. Hogan, a surgeon who trained under Dr. Zimmerman at Church Home and Hospital in the 1980s.

“And with his hospice work, he knew we weren’t going to be on the earth forever and having support in a patient’s last year was very important, and he was a champion of that,” Dr. Hogan said.

Jack McKay Zimmerman, son of Edward Henry Zimmerman, a businessman, and Agnes McKay Zimmerman, a homemaker, was born in New York City and raised in Scarsdale, New York.

“When he was born, a very tired doctor put down Jack rather than John on his birth certificate,” his daughter, Anne Zimmerman Morgan of Nashville, Tennessee, said with a laugh.

After graduating in 1944 from the Salisbury School in Salisbury, Connecticut, Dr. Zimmerman attended Princeton University for a year before enlisting in the Army.

He was assigned to the Western Pacific theater, where he was initially an infantry leader and then a surgical technician.

Discharged in 1945 with the rank of technical sergeant, he resumed his studies at Princeton and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1949.

Dr. Zimmerman obtained his medical degree in 1953 from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he completed a surgical residency under the famed chief of surgery Dr. Alfred Blalock, who performed the first “blue baby” operation with surgical technician Vivien Thomas and Dr. Helen B. Taussig, a Hopkins pediatric cardiologist.

From 1959 to 1965, Dr. Zimmerman was chief of surgery at what is now the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and an associate professor of surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

In 1965, he returned to Baltimore to be chief of surgery at Church Home and Hospital in East Baltimore and associate professor of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“Surgeons can be a real pain in the a--, but when there’s a disaster in the operating room, you want someone like Jack who knows the environment and how to fix it,” said Dr. Hogan. “Everyone loved Jack: physicians, nurses and patients.”

Dr. Zimmerman considered his greatest medical career achievement the role he played in bringing hospice care to the United States in the mid-1970s, after visiting St. Christopher’s Hospice in London, the world’s first, founded in 1967 by Dame Cicely Mary Strode Saunders.

“A fact of history, which is largely forgotten by those of us in Baltimore, is that our city was the site of one of the very first hospices in the United States,” Dr. Zimmerman told the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing’s alumni magazine in 2016.

A chaplain at Church Home and Hospital, Paul Dawson, arranged for experts from the Hospice of Connecticut, St. Christopher’s, and Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal, to come to Dr. Zimmerman’s hospital to discuss the then-relatively new concept of palliative care.

“[Dr. Balfour Mount, from Royal Victoria Hospital] began his talk with a slide of a lovely young student nurse with advanced ovarian cancer for whom he was caring,” Dr. Zimmerman told the magazine. “By the time he finished speaking, I was convinced that if hospice worked at the ‘Royal Vic,’ it could work at Church Home.”

Dr. Zimmerman, along with his wife, Doris, a registered nurse, and several colleagues, then went to St. Christopher’s Hospice, where they spoke to Dr. Saunders.

After returning from London, Dr. Zimmerman opened the first hospice in Maryland at Church Home and Hospital. It was the second on the East Coast, after Connecticut Hospice in Branford, which began accepting patients in 1974.

He wrote the widely used textbook “Hospice: Complete Care of the Terminally Ill” and was the the author of 70 scientific publications and numerous book chapters.

“It was quite pioneering at the time, and one of my dad’s main early teaching points, stated in the book’s [foreword], and then referenced throughout, was ‘Hospice is program, not a place,’” his daughter wrote in an email.

Dr. Zimmerman had been appointed in 1991 by William Donald Schaefer to the Governor’s Council on HIV Prevention and Treatment. He also served on the boards of the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board, Health Care for the Homeless, and what is today the International Association for Hospice & Palliative Care.

He retired in 1997, two years before Church and Home and its associated hospice closed.

Dr. Zimmerman was the recipient of numerous awards, including Salisbury School’s Robert Southgate Browne Crosby Award, the Class of 1870 Prize from Princeton and the Heritage Award from Hopkins.

He had also been chairman of the Roland Park Place.

A member of the Elkridge Club and the Johns Hopkins Club, he was an inveterate tennis player who enjoyed vacationing at Dewey Beach, Delaware.

Ms. Morgan said that in a letter of instruction, her father said he wanted to be remembered for doing a lot and doing “a lot of it well.” The letter reads, “Without question, what I am ... proudest of in my career is playing a role in getting hospice started in our nation.”

A private memorial service will be held Aug. 8 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton, where he was a longtime communicant and vestryman.

In addition to his wife of 69 years, a graduate of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing whom he met when he was in medical school, and daughter, he is survived by his son, J. Wickham Zimmerman of Palm Springs, California; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.