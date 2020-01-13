“There is a luster and resonance in wilderness that is beyond form, beyond function,” he wrote in the book. “Each time one goes afield it is revealed that much more and stored up in the soul. It mostly defies translation, so few even bother to try. For a long time I didn’t try either. But, if you’re a writer, the need to attempt such translations gets under your skin. I finally got a notebook and jotted a few things down.”