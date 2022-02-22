Ishtar Abell Stallings, interior decorator and descendant of The Baltimore Sun founder, dies

Ishtar Abell Stallings, a homemaker and interior decorator who was a descendant of the founder of The Baltimore Sun, died Wednesday from complications of a stroke at Virginia Commonwealth Health, a Richmond, Virginia, hospital. She was 92.
Ishtar Abell — who was named for a goddess of love and fertility — was born in Baltimore. She was the daughter of George W. Abell, a businessman, and Mary Elaine Carroll, a homemaker. She was also a great-great-granddaughter of Arunah Shepherdson Abell, who founded The Sun in 1837.
Raised in downtown Baltimore and at her family’s country home, Mary’s Meadows, near Butler, she was a 1946 graduate of the Gunston School in Centreville.
As a young woman, she worked as a secretary. After getting married, she lived in Australia, where she worked as an interior decorator for the U.S. government. She later lived in Hawaii, Washington and Monkton before moving to Monterey, Virginia, and finally to Lancaster, Virginia, where she had been living at her death.
Mrs. Stallings was known for her “congenial nature, hospitality, sense of humor and story telling,” according to a biographical profile submitted by her family. “She had great compassion for people and she did, indeed, hold the spirit of life, which shone through her beautiful smile and echoed through her laugh.”
An inveterate lifelong letter writer, she maintained an extensive correspondence with family and friends.
“She wrote constantly until she passed and never entered the digital age,” said a son, Williams P. Fulton of Anneslie.
At her request, services are private.
She is survived by another son, George A. Fulton of New Carrollton; a daughter, Leasha C. Fulton of Lancaster, Virginia; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter. Marriages to Williams Fulton and Richard Stallings ended in divorce.