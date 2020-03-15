Isabel LaMotte, former fashion assistant, dies

Isabel LaMotte, a former fashion assistant, died Wednesday in her sleep at her home in the Charlesbrooke neighborhood of Baltimore County. She was 96.
The former Isabel Garcia-Benito, daughter of Eduardo Garcia-Benito, a Spanish painter and fashion illustrator for Vanity Fair and Vogue, and his wife, Madeline Richard, a homemaker, was born in New York City, where her father was working.
“She had been home-schooled by governesses," said a son, Matthew B. LaMotte of Easton.
Mrs. LaMotte and her family later moved to Paris, where she studied architecture at the Ecole des Beaux Arts, and after the end of World War II moved to New York’s Greenwich Village and took a job as a fashion assistant at Vogue.
“She worked in hats and gloves for fashion editors organizing fashion shoots,” said her daughter, Antonia LaMotte Gardner of Rodgers Forge.
She met her future husband, Frank L. MaMotte Jr., at a party in Baltimore, and the couple married in 1948 at Cowpens Farm near Towson. They later moved to Regulation Farm, an 18th-century stone Quaker farmhouse on Western Run Road in Cockeysville, where they raised their four children.
Mrs. LaMotte volunteered at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Walters Art Museum and Ladew Gardens and was a supporter of Paul’s Place in Southwest Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
She was a member of the Mount Vernon Club.
Her husband, who was an executive with Gulf States Paper Corp. in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died in 1984.
Services are private.
In addition to her son and daughter, Mrs. LaMotte is survived by two other sons, Andrew E. L. LaMotte of Charlesbrooke and Lex LaMotte of Richmond, Virginia; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.