Howard Safir, a former New York City police commissioner who advised Baltimore, Annapolis mayors on crime, dies

Howard Safir, a former New York City police commissioner, was an adviser to former Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Howard Safir, a former New York City police commissioner who advised Baltimore and Annapolis mayors on crime-fighting issues, died of a sepsis infection Sept. 11 at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. The Annapolis resident was 81.

Born in the Bronx in New York City, he was the son of George Safir, a garment industry worker, and Rose Weiner, a telephone switchboard operator.

Advertisement

He met his future wife, Carol Ferrara, at a resort in the Poconos.

“He was a waiter and I was his guest,” said his wife. They married in 1965.

Advertisement

She said her husband joined the Marine Corps Reserve as a teen and emulated an uncle, Louis Weiner, who had fought at Guadalcanal during World War II and arrested bank robber Willie Sutton in 1952.

“My husband was always interested in law enforcement, and as a young man, worked as a Long Island State Parkway policeman,” she said.

Mr. Safir earned a bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University in 1963 and attended Brooklyn Law School.

Mr. Safir joined the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, a forerunner of the Drug Enforcement Administration. He worked undercover in New York and had assignments across the country.

He later was assigned to the United States Marshals Service and worked in witness protection. He was part of the team that captured Christopher John Boyce, who passed classified materials to the Soviet Union. The story was later the basis for a book and film, “The Falcon and the Snowman.”

Mr. Safir then moved into the private sector and founded security and risk-management businesses. He served on the boards of Cognyte, LexisNexis Special Services, Verint Systems and Citius Pharmaceuticals.

New York City Police Commissioner Howard Safir holds up a toy water pistol, right, and an MP-5 automatic weapon, left, during a news conference in New York on Aug. 24, 1998. Safir's four-year tenure in the late 1990s included sharp declines in the city's homicide tolls but also some of its most notorious episodes of police killings of Black men. (GINO DOMENICO/AP)

After living in Northern Virginia in the 1970s and 1980s, Mr. Safir and his family moved to Annapolis and kept a summer home in Ocean City.

“We had sent our children to Camp Letts [in Edgewater] and later we bought a small sailboat we saw in a Route 50 showroom,” his wife said. “After both our children went to college, we took up permanent residence in Annapolis. We felt Annapolis was a good fit. We were sailors.”

Advertisement

The Safirs lived in downtown Annapolis. In 2004, they acquired the Adams-Kilty House and started its restoration.

“The house was a restoration rather than a redo,” Mr. Safir said in a 2018 Capital Gazette article. He noted its front door lock was original, as were the wooden hat and coat pegs near the door.

Mr. Safir remained active in police and security issues.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani named Mr. Safir commissioner of the New York Fire Department and later commissioner of the New York Police Department. He served in the post from 1996 to 2000.

Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Safir had worked together in law enforcement earlier in their careers.

Mr. Safir’s four-year tenure as the New York City police commissioner included sharp declines in the city’s homicide tolls but also some of its most notorious episodes of police killings of Black men, including the 1997 brutalization of Abner Louima and the 1999 killing of Amadou Diallo.

Advertisement

Mr. Safir commuted to New York from Annapolis and maintained a Manhattan apartment.

“My father consistently advocated for the rights of people to live free of crime and from fear of crime,” said his son, Adam Safir. “He was also a great listener. He could be funny, but he was serious as well.”

Mr. Safir became an adviser to then-Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley, who tapped two NYPD officials, Edward Norris and Kevin Clark, to be Baltimore’s police commissioner.

Mr. Safir also worked with former Annapolis Mayor Ellen O. Moyer and Police Chief Scott Baker.

In 2016, Mr. Safir wrote in The Baltimore Sun: “To reduce crime in Baltimore, we need to ... Increase resources: When you are in a war, you cannot be looking for budget cuts from those who protect you. Although Baltimore has an adequate number of officers per capita, the department needs funds for technology and overtime.

Former Police Commissioner Howard Safir, left, presents the official police commissioner's badge to the newly named New York City police commissioner, Bernard Kerik, center, as Mayor Rudy Giuliani looks on, at New York's City Hall on Aug. 19, 2000. (Ed Bailey/AP)

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

He also said: “The future of policing is intelligence-led policing. Departments should have access to tools such as predictive policing software, computers and data terminals in vehicles, and well trained intelligence analysts on staff.

Advertisement

He added: “No police department can be successful without the help of its community members. They are the eyes and ears that help solve crimes. Officers must listen to responsible community leaders and get the community involved in keeping their neighborhoods safe.”

Mr. Safir enjoyed walks around downtown Annapolis and was a member of the Fleet Reserve Club and the Naval Academy Club. He was a patron of Harry Browne’s restaurant on State Circle.

[ Dean Esslinger, Towson history professor who spearheaded the university’s international exchange program, dies ]

He served two terms on the Governor’s Emergency Management Advisory Council.

His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home at 147 Duke of Gloucester St. in Annapolis. A memorial service will follow.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 58 years, Carol Ferrara, a real estate professional who is president emeritus of the New York City Police Museum; a daughter, Jennifer Safir of Annapolis; a son, Adam Safir of Ridgefield, Connecticut; a sister, Elaine Siegel of Florida; a brother, Sheldon Safir of California; and four grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.