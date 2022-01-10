Herman Williams Jr., Baltimore’s first African American fire chief, dies

The Baltimore Fire Department announced Sunday that its first African American chief, Herman Williams Jr., has died.
In a tweet, the department called it a “somber day” and said that “as a champion, pioneer & agent of change, Chief Williams will be truly missed.”
Mr. Williams served the city for 47 years under nine mayors and working in various departments, including as a firefighter, in the Department of Public Works and eventually as fire chief. He retired from the fire department in 2001.
The fire chief also gained fame later in life as his son Montel Williams rose to prominence as a national television talk-show host and spoke about his father instilling in him discipline and a love for books.
Montel Williams tweeted Sunday, “My dad was a man whose shoes were truly too big and to fill.”
Current Baltimore Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said it would be an “understatement” to say that Mr. Williams will be missed.
“Not only was he was an extraordinary mentor, but he was a dear friend & inspiration,” he said in a tweet.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Mr. Williams “embodied the true spirit of public service.”
“The difference he made blazing the trail for Black firefighters to serve in @baltimorefire and his unwavering commitment to our residents and the City of Baltimore will always be remembered,” the Democrat said in a tweet.
Mr. Williams grew up in New York and moved to Sandtown-Winchester as a teen, according to Baltimore Sun archives. He worked several jobs, from playing stand-up bass at bars on The Block to working a streetcar. He joined the fire department in 1954 as a member of the second group of African Americans accepted into the city fire academy.
Eventually, Mr. Williams grew frustrated with the lack of opportunities to advance within the department joined public works as the top assistant to then-Director Francis W. Kuchta. By 1988, Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke appointed him as transportation director because of his administrative skills.
Four years later, Mr. Schmoke appointed Mr. Williams as fire chief, when Chief Peter J. O’Connor stepped down, making him the first African American to serve in department’s highest rank.
Mr. Williams led the fire service through a tumultuous eight years that included widespread budget reductions, staff cuts and station closings. Throughout his tenure, the city set record lows in fire deaths and the number of fires declined by nearly half, according to Sun archives. Many of his successes were credited to his fire-prevention programs, including a city giveaway of 70,000 smoke detectors.