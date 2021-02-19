Herman Heyn, Baltimore’s beloved streetcorner astronomer, dies at 90

Herman Heyn, Baltimore’s streetcorner astronomer who set up a telescope at the harbor in Fells Point and explained the starry skies to thousands of curious stargazers, died of stroke-related issues Wednesday at St. Joseph University of Maryland Medical Center. The Waverly-Pen Lucy resident was 90.
In November 2018, he stopped setting up his telescope at the foot of Broadway. It was his 2,858th visit.
“He’s part scientist, part street performer, having beamed glimpses of Saturn, Jupiter and elusive comets to Baltimore sidewalks for nearly 31 years,” said a Baltimore Sun article written at the time of his retirement. “Over that time, he’s gained five grandchildren and lost 5 inches of height, and neck pain now prevents him from lugging around his instrument alone.”
Mr. Heyn often said about the moon, “It’s always this beautiful.”
He made nearly $200,000 in money people dropped by his telescope during his 31 years explaining the heavens to Fells Point visitors.
When a reporter asked about people who didn’t feel they had to pay for a look, Mr. Heyn said, “That’s the fate of a street performer.”
The Sun story said he had worked for a time as a teacher at a school for troubled youth, but quit soon after he started telescoping.
“Apart from a short stint at the Maryland Science Center and his Social Security checks, the streetcorner tips are what he’s lived on — frugally,” the 2018 story said.
Mr. Heyn was born in Baltimore and was the son of Milton Heyn, who owned a women’s and children’s clothes shop called Heyn’s Broadway Best, and his Ernestine Stern, a homemaker. He attended Garrison Junior High School, where he was introduced to astronomy by a teacher.
He was a 1949 graduate of Baltimore City College and was a member of the swimming. He served in Korea as a radio technician in the Army. He attended the University of North Carolina before his military service and later received a bachelor’s degree from Coppin State University.
Mr. Heyn donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board. Plans for a memorial service are being made.
Survivors include two sons, Frank Heyn of Amsterdam and Kenneth Heyn of Toulouse, France; a daughter, Eve Heyn of Brooklyn, New York; a brother, John Heyn of Ruxton; and five grandchildren.
Mr. Heyn had been married to Leah Lurie Heyn and while they divorced, they remained friends. He is also survived by a friend, Phyllis Weber of Saint Louis Missouri.
A full obituary will appear.
Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.