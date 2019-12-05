Henry C. Wiedefeld III, a retired city firefighter and a Vietnam veteran, died Tuesday of cancer at Stella Maris Hospice. The Medfield resident was 70.
Henry Charles Wiedefeld III, the son of Henry C. Wiedefeld Jr., a city firefighter, and his wife, M. Beatrice Kennedy, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Govans.
He left high school and enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a private in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969, and was discharged in 1970.
Mr. Wiedefeld later earned his General Educational Development diploma and joined the Baltimore Fire Department in 1971. He served as a firefighter with Engine 21 on Roland Avenue in Hampden for 31 years until retiring in 2002.
He enjoyed painting houses, family members said, and considered himself to be a “professional” painter. He read widely and was especially fond of author John Grisham’s books, and was a history buff.
Mr. Wiedefeld, who had a great capacity for friendship, was a “legendary storyteller,” said a daughter, Kathleen “Kate” Buck of Arnold.
Mr. Wiedefeld, who was known as “Harry” or “Weedy,” was also a fan of the music of The Rolling Stones, Blondie, Tracy Chapman, Linkin Park, Smashing Pumpkins and Pink.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption at 5502 York Road, Govans.
In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his wife of 41 years, the former Kathleen Marie Cross, a billing clerk; a son, Henry C. Wiedefeld IV of York, Pennsylvania; five other daughters, Bridgette Hamilton, Stephanie Wiedefeld, Margaret Coffey, all of Baltimore, Christine Wiedefeld of Finksburg and Jennifer Colapietro of Yardley, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Mark Wiedefeld and Paul Wiedefeld, both of Baltimore; two sisters, Janet Thornton of Port Deposit and B. Patricia Pietryak of Dagsboro, Delaware; 15 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.