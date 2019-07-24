Henry C. Galleher, former teacher and longtime runner and outdoorsman, dies

Henry C. Galleher, a former teacher who later worked in sales and marketing, died Sunday of colon cancer at Denver Hospice. The former Baltimore resident who lived in Littleton, Colo., was 57.
Henry Chalfant Galleher, the son of Dr. Earl P. Galleher Jr., a urologist, and his wife, Martha Wheelwright Galleher, a stay-at-home parent. was born in Baltimore and raised in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore County.
He was a 1981 graduate of the Gilman School and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1985 from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, where he had played lacrosse. From 1985 to 1986, he was on the faculty of the Severn School in Annapolis.
Mr. Galleher then worked on the Dan Quayle vice presidential campaign and as an aide to the vice president after the 1988 presidential election. He returned to Baltimore in 1991 and taught at Gilman for two years.
While spending summers at Moose Cove Lodge in Maine as a youngster, he developed his lifelong love of the outdoors, hiking and canoeing.
In 1993, he moved to Colorado, where he coached high school lacrosse and “enjoyed the mountains and outdoor activities,” wrote a brother, Earl Potter “Ace” Galleher, of Wilmington, N.C., in a biographical profile of his brother.
An avid runner, he worked for Runners Roost, a community-oriented running store in the Denver area, beginning in 1993, where he oversaw one of the pioneer sales programs. He was also heavily involved in community outreach at local charity events.
He was a regular participant in the Bolder Boulder 10K, the second-largest 10-kilometer race in the U.S. He also raced in other local and national races.
After eight years at Runners Roost, he moved on to other marketing and sales positions, most recently for American Furniture Warehouse, from which he retired last year because of failing health.
In 2006, he married the former Kim Favero and together the couple enjoyed remodeling their home, traveling and “taking long walks every night together with their two dogs, Dakota and Lucky,” his brother wrote.
In the last year of his life, his brother said, Mr. Galleher “spread the word that colonoscopies save lives.”
Before his death, Mr. Galleher learned that family and friends established the Henry Chalfant Galleher Endowed Scholarship Fund at Denison.
Plans for a memorial service to be held in September at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer are incomplete.
In addition to his wife and brother, he is survived by two stepsons, Nick Favero and Chris Favero, both of Denver: his parents, of Lutherville; another brother, Watson Wheelwright “Watty” Galleher of Denver; a sister, Marion Gaither “Gai” Kyhos of Oxford, Talbot County; and many nieces and nephews. JULY 1.