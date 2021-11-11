Helen B. Simpson, the oldest living McDaniel College alumnus and an active Mount Airy resident, dies

“She went to Mount Airy public schools and in those days there were not any school buses, so she walked a mile to school and back home every day,” The Baltimore Sun reported in a 2017 article. “She did not mind the walking except for in the pouring rain or in the icy weather. Sometimes her neighbor, Norman Hood, would drive her to school along with his daughter. During high school, she developed a passion for music and sang second soprano. She was not much of a sports person but loved to jog and dance.”