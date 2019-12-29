M. Lorraine Hebrank, a retired state employee who served as a director and chair of one of Maryland’s largest credit unions, died of heart failure Dec. 26 at Broadmead, a retirement community in Cockeysville. She was 93.
A native of Highlandtown in southeast Baltimore, she was one of four children of Annabelle Rott, a homemaker, and Frank Rott, a shipyard worker.
She graduated from Patterson High School in 1946 and married Philip J. Hebrank, an Army veteran and school teacher, in 1949. The couple had three children, each of them born in the 1950s. The family lived in Hamilton.
In the mid-1960s, Mrs. Hebrank went to work for the state of Maryland’s personnel department. Around the same time, she started taking night classes in accounting at the University of Baltimore.
“My mother was very goal-oriented and career-minded,” said her daughter, Suzanne Hebrank Morgan of Phoenix.
“She didn’t just want a job, she wanted a career," Mrs. Morgan said. "She recognized that it was a man’s world and most positions held by women were secretarial or clerical. She wanted the opportunity to work in a managerial capacity and she believed the only way to do this was with a college degree.”
Mrs. Hebrank studied part-time toward a bachelor’s degree in accounting for seven years, achieving her goal in 1974. She continued to work for the state, earning promotions to various managerial positions over a 22-year career.
She joined the board of directors of the State Employees Credit Union in February 1979. While at SECU, she served as a member of the credit union’s strategic planning, member services, finance and organizational committees. She was elected chair in 1987, a year after her retirement from state government, and served in that capacity until 1991.
In July 1998, Mrs. Hebrank was named director emeritus of SECU. She retired from the credit union in April 2007.
“Those who knew her, remember her quick wit and engaging conversation, making her the center of any social gathering,” her daughter said. “She loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face.”
After her retirement in 1986, Mrs. Hebrank enjoyed swimming, crabbing and boating from her family’s 10-acre waterfront property on the Eastern Shore.
Her husband of 63 years died in 2012.
In addition to Suzanne Morgan, she is survived by another daughter, Diana Woods of Dover, Delaware; a son, Philip J. Hebrank, Jr. of Owings, in southern Maryland; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitations for Mrs. Hebrank will be held on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Chapel in Monkton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 am at the same location, with interment at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Overlea.